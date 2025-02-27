Giants ‘poking’ around Vikings free agent cornerback to bolster secondary

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have plenty of work to do this offseason, and one of their biggest needs is at cornerback. With a projected $48 million in cap space for 2025 and an impressive $146.4 million available in 2026, they have the financial flexibility to make some impactful moves. That number will shrink once they sign their draft class and bring in new talent, but the long-term cap health allows them to get creative with structuring deals.

Byron Murphy Jr. Drawing Interest

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants are exploring the cornerback market and have taken a particular interest in Vikings defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. The 26-year-old played 1,109 snaps last season, allowing 779 yards, four touchdowns, and breaking up five passes while securing six interceptions. His ability to create turnovers and solid run defense make him a player worth considering.

Murphy isn’t a true lockdown corner or someone who will erase an opposing team’s top receiver, but he fits the mold of a strong CB2 who can hold his own. The Giants already have Deonte Banks, a young cornerback still finding his footing, and a veteran like Murphy could provide some much-needed stability in the secondary.

A Versatile Addition to the Defense

What makes Murphy especially appealing is his versatility. With over 5,500 career snaps, he’s comfortable playing as a boundary corner on the outside or moving into the slot when needed. That flexibility is valuable for a defense that could use as many capable defensive backs as possible.

Of course, Murphy isn’t a perfect solution. He’s going to get beat at times, and the Giants can’t expect him to lock down opposing wide receivers in one-on-one coverage every snap. However, compared to their current options, he would be a significant upgrade.

Balancing the Budget for Free Agency

If the Giants plan on making splashier signings at other positions, they’ll need to be smart about where they allocate their money at cornerback. Murphy represents a reasonable middle ground—he’s a solid veteran who won’t break the bank but will still provide a meaningful boost to the secondary.

The Giants’ defense struggled in coverage last season, and while a true CB1 would be the dream scenario, those players don’t come cheap. If they’re going to invest heavily in other areas, targeting a player like Murphy makes sense.