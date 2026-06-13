The Yankees waited about as long as they could before making the obvious move.

Trent Grisham is going on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, and Jasson Domínguez is back from his rehab assignment to take his place on the active roster. The NY Yankees made the transaction official before Saturday’s game, turning Friday’s injury scare into a real outfield shakeup.

It is not ideal timing, but the move was sitting right there. Grisham could not be treated like a normal day-to-day bat with Aaron Judge already sidelined, Giancarlo Stanton still working back, and the outfield depth getting stretched every other day.

Yankees outfield math changes again

Grisham had started to matter a lot more than his season line suggests. Grisham was still carrying a modest overall offensive profile, but he had been swinging it much better lately and giving the Yankees their cleanest center-field option.

That defensive part is the real loss. Cody Bellinger can play center. Spencer Jones can move there when needed. Max Schuemann can patch an inning or a start. None of those options feel as natural as Grisham when the Yankees want their outfield aligned cleanly.

The hamstring strain also changes the pacing. A 10-day injured list stint does not automatically mean a long absence, but hamstrings can be tricky, especially for a player whose value is tied to range, routes, and first-step movement.

Domínguez gets his opening

Domínguez was already close after recovering from his left shoulder issue, and the injury to Grisham removed any remaining hesitation. Domínguez homered during his rehab assignment Friday, which at least gives the Yankees some offensive momentum to point toward as he returns.

I still think this comes with some risk. Domínguez is not returning because the Yankees had a perfectly clean plan mapped out. He is returning because the roster needed him, and those are not always the same thing.

The upside is obvious, though. Domínguez gives them switch-hitting power, athleticism, and a player who can change the energy of the lineup quickly if the timing is there. With Judge out, the Yankees badly need someone who can bring more than survival at-bats.

The next few games should tell them plenty. If Domínguez looks comfortable and Grisham’s strain proves minor, the Yankees can get through this without overreacting. If the hamstring lingers and Domínguez needs time to get his sea legs, the outfield becomes one more deadline-level problem hiding in June.