Trent Grisham was the last outfield injury the Yankees needed right now.

He left Friday’s loss in Toronto with right hamstring tightness after a two-run single, feeling the issue as he moved around first base and took second on the throw home. The NY Yankees had already been operating without Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jasson Domínguez, so even a day-to-day scare in center field lands louder than it normally would.

“It’s too early to tell,” Grisham told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “Any injury is frustrating. We’ll see where it wakes up tomorrow. Hopefully it’s good news, but we’ll see.”

Yankees outfield depth is getting tested hard

The timing is brutal because Grisham had finally started turning the season around. The overall line still sits in modest territory, but the recent stretch mattered a lot more, with Grisham hitting .370 over his past 19 games through Friday while giving the lineup real traffic and a cleaner center-field fit.

I do not think people should undersell how important that is. Grisham is not Aaron Judge, and nobody is pretending otherwise, but the Yankees were getting competent defense, better at-bats, and a left-handed bat that had stopped feeling like a soft spot near the top of the order.

Max Schuemann replaced him Friday, and Spencer Jones shifted from right field to center. That can work in a pinch, especially for a few innings, but it gets uncomfortable quickly if Grisham needs time down.

Domínguez becomes the obvious Yankees domino

Aaron Boone said Domínguez could be in play if Grisham needs the injured list, and that is where this gets complicated. Domínguez homered during his Triple-A rehab assignment Friday, but the Yankees had been trying to give him a few more games before making the next call.

There is a difference between activating Domínguez because he is fully ready and activating him because the outfield is running out of bodies. The Yankees may end up in that second bucket if Grisham’s hamstring does not respond well Saturday.

Cody Bellinger gives them flexibility, Jones gives them power upside, and Schuemann gives them utility coverage. Still, Grisham was the cleanest center-field answer they had, and losing him for even a short stretch would force everyone else into a less comfortable job.

The Yankees can survive a lot because the roster is deep, but there is a point where depth starts becoming patchwork. Grisham’s hamstring will decide whether this is a small scare or the next injury that pushes them into another rushed outfield decision.