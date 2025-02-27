Giants meet with two top defensive prospects at Combine

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have begun doing their due diligence with two elite defensive prospects at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Giants met with Abdul Carter & Jalon Walker at Combine

Per Giants Wire’s Dan Benton, the Giants had meetings with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker:

“During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter, who could be taken No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL draft, revealed that he’s formally met with the Giants, who are represented by general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and others,” Benton wrote of Carter.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for Walker, Benton continued by sharing this quote from the incoming rookie:

“I feel like it went well,” Walker said of his conversation with Daboll. “The conversation (with) them was wanting me to be in the outside linebacker role. I feel like whatever they do, they’ll make the best decision for their club.”

Giants look into defenders despite having greater needs

The Giants’ defense, particularly their pass rush, is in fact in better shape than their offense. Given that, New York has been linked to top quarterback prospects like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward.

Though, meeting with Carter and Walker comes with its perks. The former led the FBS with 24 tackles for loss in 2024 and notched 12 sacks. He is widely regarded as a strong candidate to go No. 1 overall. However, Carter, along with Sanders, Ward and Colorado dual-threat Travis Hunter, are the top-four that could go top-three.

Giants could pivot to defense if QBs get taken early

In the event that the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns take both QBs No. 1 and No. 2 overall, Carter would be one of the best remaining talents. As for Walker, he is an explosive pass rusher with great timing who excels at bringing opposing quarterbacks down.

Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Mel Kiper, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah uniformly have had Walker going No. 8 overall to the Carolina Panthers, (h/t The Sporting News’ Daniel Mader). Nevertheless, New York can upset that if they opt to take him early at No. 3.

The Giants now have a good glimpse of what the standout prospects would bring to their team from an IQ and intangibles standpoint. The franchise will continue their evaluations once both defenders take the field for workouts in the coming days.