Giants could be engaged in Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes amidst trade rumors

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are in the market for a veteran quarterback this offseason. Among the top players on the market is future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who will depart from the New York Jets this offseason. Rodgers could become an option for the Giants to consider.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly reached out to the Giants

According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, Rodgers reached out to the Giants to express his interest in playing for them this season:

“There was talk at the Combine on Tuesday that Rodgers has reached out to the Giants,” Florio reported. “…It’s unclear whether the Giants would be interested in Rodgers.”

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rodgers reportedly prefers the Rams as his next team

However, despite Rodgers’s supposed interest in the Giants, it seems like Big Blue’s interest lies elsewhere. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants’ top priority is to trade for Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford. Such a move is unlikely, however, if it comes to fruition, the Rams could wind up being the hot landing spot for Rodgers.

Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News reported that Rodgers has his sights set on the Los Angeles Rams as his next NFL home:

“Sources tell the Daily News that Aaron Rodgers prefers to play for the #Rams and that the outgoing Jets QB would bring Davante Adams with him once the Jets receiver becomes a free agent,” Leonard published. “That can only happen if Matthew Stafford gets traded. Enter #Giants GM Joe Schoen, who plans to take ‘swings’ at the ‘best’ QB available to help New York ‘win’ in 2025.”

Giants could reap huge rewards from Rodgers’ arm in 2025

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though the Rams may be early favorites to land Rodgers, the Giants are not dead in the water. As Leonard suggested, New York could pursue the four-time NFL MVP if they miss out on Stafford.

Despite being 41 years old, the California native still went for 3,897 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns in 2024. His Super Bowl-winning experience, incredible arm talent, and leadership could help the Giants rise from a moribund status in the NFC standings.

Rodgers’ close ties with Adams have followed him from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets. That may be a major determinant of where he chooses to play next. Nevertheless, if he entertains the Giants in due time, he’d be one of the best options for the team to acquire.