Giants hire former 1k-yard rusher as new running backs coach

Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants will roll with a former standout ball-carrier as their next running backs coach.

Giants bring Ladell Betts on board to coaching staff

Giants.com’s Dan Salomone reported that New York has hired former nine-year NFL veteran Ladell Betts to be the franchise’s new running backs coach.

Betts was a serviceable ball-carrier during his pro tenure. The 45-year-old had a career outing in 2006, where he rushed for 1,154 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns for the Washington Redskins.

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Betts has high school & college coaching experience

Per Salomone, Betts has made his bones as a coach in the high school and collegiate ranks. He was the running backs coach at Coral Springs Christian Academy in 2013. The Kansas native then served as offensive coordinator for Boca Raton High School from 2014-15.

Betts followed up another offensive coordinator and head coaching gig at Pine Crest School from 2016-2020 by taking over as running backs coach at his alma mater of Iowa from 2021-25. The Hawkeyes had two seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher, and no season where a featured back went for less than 700 rush yards.

Now, Betts will bring that experience to the Giants. He figures to be pivotal for rising star RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s development and hopeful rise to being a 1,000-yard producer himself.