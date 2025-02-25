Could Giants lure a future Hall of Fame tight end out of retirement?

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The NFL Scouting Combine has brought with it a whirlwind of rumors that are dominating the headlines. One that popped up out of nowhere on Tuesday morning was the possibility of legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski potentially returning to the NFL. The New York Giants, in need of upgrades on offense, could keep their eye on this rumor.

Rob Gronkowski rumored to be seeking a return to the NFL

DenverSports.com’s Cecil Lammey revealed that four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski is seeking a return to the NFL:

“League sources tell me 4X Super Bowl champion TE Rob Gronkowski is considering a return to the NFL,” Lammey reported on Tuesday afternoon. “He worked with Sean Payton at Fox & I’m told he loves Denver & QB Bo Nix. (2 of his brothers, Dan and Chris, had short stints with the team).”

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Ian Rapoport seemingly debunks Gronkowski rumor

Despite the rumor spreading through the NFL like wildfire, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport claims there is no truth to the claim:

“Nope. Nonsense,” Rapoport posted on X.

Could the Giants lure Gronkowski out of retirement anyway?

Although the rumor has been debunked, there is a reason to believe that, should Gronkowski ever plan a return to the NFL, the Giants could be his landing spot. Back in 2023, Fox Sports relayed comments that Gronkowski made on the “Up & Adams Show” that Giants head coach Brian Daboll would be the only person who could talk him out of retirement.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thus, if Coach Daboll, who served as the 35-year-old’s tight ends coach from 2013-16, still has that type of sway on him, Gronkowski could bring invaluable championship experience to the Giants.

The Arizona product last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. The four-time First-team All-Pro honoree went for 802 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns that year.

While he may not be able to play exactly up to that snuff, Gronkowski would still likely be an upgrade over Giants TE Theo Johnson (331 REC yards) and TE Daniel Bellinger (125 REC yards), who combined for one REC touchdown last season. His on-field play plus the energy he’d bring to New York could help them turn the tide in 2025 after going 3-14 in 2024.