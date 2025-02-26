Could Giants pull off a blockbuster trade for Packers’ elite cornerback?

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has earned his reputation as one of the NFL’s most aggressive trade artists. He has pulled off blockbuster trades for Pro Bowl talents in back-to-back offseasons (TE Darren Waller in 2023 and EDGE Brian Burns in 2024) and has moved up in the draft on more than one occasion.

The Giants have a bunch of needs to address this offseason. While finding a quarterback is priority No. 1, adding a cornerback will also be high on the list for the G-Men. One elite talent who was recently placed on the trade block could become a top target for the Giants this offseason.

Packers CB Jaire Alexander is on the trade block

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers have had trade conversations centered around star CB Jaire Alexander. He adds that the Packers are open to trading Alexander “for the right price.” Alexander is “considered to be the most decorated CB available” on the market this offseason.

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could the Giants pull off a trade for Jaire Alexander?

Alexander would serve as a monumental upgrade to the Giants’ defense. Their secondary is thin and inexperienced, with third-year cornerback Deonte Banks as their leading cover man. Banks has struggled to develop into a solid and reliable pro, though, leaving the G-Men in need of a true CB1 for the 2025 season.

That No. 1 cornerback could be Alexander — for the right price. Considering his pedigree and experience, Alexander won’t come cheap. However, Schoen sacrificed top-100 draft picks in back-to-back offseasons (a third-round pick for Waller and a second-round pick for Burns). If a top-100 pick is what the Packers are seeking for Alexander, the Giants could once again get aggressive and make a blockbuster trade to solve one of their biggest issues.

Alexander’s health concerns

Over the last two seasons, Alexander has struggled to stay healthy, appearing in only 14 total games. His health struggles could diminish his value on the trade block and make him a more affordable target for the Giants.

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

When healthy, Alexander is among the top cornerbacks in the NFL. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and has been named second-team All-Pro twice in his career. In 2024, he performed at a high level in the seven games he played, totaling seven pass defenses, two interceptions, and one pick-six. At 28 years old, there is still time for Alexander to get healthy and get his career back on track.

However, considering his health struggles, the Giants might think twice about a potential trade for Alexander. They also need to determine whether or not he would be worth acquiring on his current contract, which has a cap hit of $25.4 million in 2025 and $27.4 million in 2026.

Adding Alexander would give New York a legitimate CB1 to shadow opposing teams’ top playmakers in an NFC East that is loaded with wide receiver talent. But they will only feel that valuable impact if Alexander can stay healthy.