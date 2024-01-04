Giants’ Gunner Olszewski named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Gunner Olszewski received props for his incredible 94-yard punt return in the New York Giants‘ 26-25 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

Olszewski took the ball from the Giants’ six-yard line all the way to the end zone, causing the league to name him their NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Peter King of NBC’s Pro Football Talk preceded the league by also naming him one of his special teams players of the week, saying:

“His 94-yard kick return for a touchdown with 3:27 left in the game brought the Giants to within 26-25—but Tyrod Taylor’s pass for the two-point conversation was thrown behind his receiver in an unforced error kind of way. Great runback, though,” King said.

Giants: Olszewski Triumphs Despite Loss After Tumultuous 2023 Campaign

Olszewski led all punt returners in yards gained for Week 17. More importantly, his 94-yard run put the Giants within one point of stealing a win over the Rams.

Despite the loss, Olszewski earned himself a personal win. The 27-year-old special teams member was cut twice this season, first by the Pittsburgh Steelers after Week 7 and again by the Giants following Week 8 before being brought back on Nov. 3.

Olszewski’s Return Will Help His Cause to Return For The Giants in 2024

The former All-Pro returner got the burst he needed and the run necessary to appeal for an elongation to his tenure with the Giants.

He earned the top honors he’s received from the league and from King and will carry that momentum into the Giants’ final game of the year against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.