Giants sticking with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback in Week 18

The starting quarterback nod for the New York Giants‘ 2023 season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday boiled down to Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll opted to name Taylor the starter to close the show, as Art Stapleton reported via Twitter on Wednesday:

Giants: Taylor Has Returned to Form in His Last 2 Outings

Taylor took over for DeVito in the second half of New York’s 33-27 loss to the Eagles in Week 16 and has not relinquished his time on the field since.

The veteran dual-threat QB has put up 452 passing yards and two passing touchdowns along with a 2-2 TD-INT ratio in that span. Taylor exploded for 319 of those yards in their most recent loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

Coach Daboll feels comfortable letting Taylor give it one more go over DeVito. Though the playoffs are out of reach and a favorable pick remains the priority for the Giants, Daboll won’t give his rookie talent a final look heading into the offseason.

DeVito’s Benching May Not Spell The End For His Giants Tenure

DeVito had a nice run under the sun from Weeks 12-14, winning two Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week awards and an NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor for his work in the final of those three games.

The progression DeVito showed week after week coupled with his upside gives him a fighting chance to remain on the roster heading into next summer.

For now, Taylor is the guy under center. Taylor came close to erasing a 20-3 deficit he inherited against the Eagles two weeks ago, which has instilled confidence in the coaching staff that with a full 60 minutes to build up and maintain rhythm, he can pull off an upset over the