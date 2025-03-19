Giants get one step closer to landing Aaron Rodgers as Vikings pick their QB

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are one step closer to landing QB Aaron Rodgers in free agency. They have been waiting for an answer from Rodgers regarding his future since the start of the offseason. Rodgers, meanwhile, has been waiting for an answer from the Minnesota Vikings regarding their potential interest in signing him. Rodgers got that answer from Minnesota, which was a “no,” narrowing down his list of potential suitors.

The Vikings are ready to roll with J.J. McCarthy in 2025

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Vikings are “not pursuing” Rodgers and are moving forward with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback:

“The #Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say,” Pelissero reported on X. “The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1.”

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Vikings drafted McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy was a late riser on most draft boards, surging up the rankings to become a first-round pick late in the process.

McCarthy missed the entirety of his rookie season due to a knee injury suffered in the preseason that required surgery. However, prior to the injury, McCarthy flashed the potential that got him drafted so high in the preseason. In one preseason game played, McCarthy went 11 of 17 passing (65.7%) for 188 passing yards (11.1 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns to one interception (116.8 passer rating).

The Giants are finalists to land Aaron Rodgers

With the Vikings now eliminated from the running, the list of suitors for Rodgers in free agency has been narrowed. It will come down to the Giants, the Steelers, or retirement for the 41-year-old gunslinger.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rodgers is entering the 21st season of his career. In 2024, he threw for 3,897 yards with a 28-11 TD-INT ratio and a 90.5 rating as the Jets stumbled their way to a 5-12 record, fired their head coach and general manager, and turned the page on the Rodgers Era.

But if things were bad for the Jets with Rodgers in 2024, things were undeniably way worse for the Giants with their combination of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle. They plummeted to a 3-14 record, released Jones mid-season, and saw their four quarterbacks combine for a putrid 3,521 passing yards and a 15-13 TD-INT ratio.

It’s no question, Rodgers would serve as a monumental upgrade over what the Giants had under center last season. However, considering the amount of undesirable media attention that this race for Rodgers has already brought upon Big Blue, they might want to think twice about continuing to pursue the controversial veteran quarterback.

Nevertheless, New York seems intent on signing Rodgers. If he opts to sign with the Steelers, though, the Giants have already crafted a shortlist of fallback options featuring Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Joe Flacco.