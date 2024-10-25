Giants general manager might’ve saved his job with one key offseason move

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen’s job is safe this season despite the team’s continuous losing ways. Team co-owner and president John Mara told reporters this week that he is practicing patience with his GM and head coach Brian Daboll and does not anticipate any firings during or at the end of the season.

This might come as a surprise to some as the Giants are basically out of playoff contention in October for the second season in a row — a firable offense in the eyes of many. But Schoen likely saved his job with one key move this offseason.

The Giants have the NFL’s most impressive rookie draft class

Schoen got in his bag this past April. The Giants general manager locked in during the draft process and saved his job by acquiring a rookie draft class chock-full of talent.

Pro Football Focus recently did a mid-season review on the best rookie draft classes in the NFL and ranked the Giants’ class No. 1 in the league. Both co-hosts of the “PFF NFL Show,” Trevor Sikkema and Jon Ledyard, had the G-Men on top.

Malik Nabers: A Superstar In The Making

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In the first round, the Giants drafted rookie wideout Malik Nabers. So far, Nabers looks like the best wide receiver in the rookie class. Prior to his injury in Week 4 (a concussion that sidelined him for two weeks), Nabers looked like a top-five wide receiver in the NFL. He already has 39 receptions for 427 yards and three touchdowns in five games. Nabers is a superstar in the making.

Rounds 2 and 3 revamped the Giants’ secondary

Second-round draft pick Tyler Nubin has also been impressive. He currently leads the Giants with 48 total tackles this season. Nubin is the No. 14 highest-graded (71.2) rookie in the NFL this season by PFF. According to PFF, Nubin has missed just 4.2% of the tackles he has attempted. He’s been solid in coverage and excellent against the run.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

As has third-round draft pick Dru Phillips. The Giants went defensive backs back-to-back in the second and third rounds and Phillips, the latter of the two, seems like one of the draft’s biggest steals so far. He is PFF’s No. 4 highest-graded (83.3) rookie in the NFL right now. According to PFF, Phillips allowed just one reception for -2 yards against the Eagles in Week 7 and has registered 13 defensive stops through six games.

Mid-round draft picks are contributing to the Giants’ offense

Fourth-round pick Theo Johnson has already emerged as the Giants’ TE1, playing 82% of the team’s offensive snaps this season. Johnson has 11 receptions for 115 yards and five first downs through seven games.

The last major hit in the Giants’ draft class is fifth-round running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who looks like he could be the team’s starting running back by the end of the season. Tracy burst onto the scene in Week 5 when he made his first start against the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for 129 yards on 18 carries. He added an additional 107 rushing/receiving yards and one touchdown the following week. Even with Devin Singletary back in the lineup in Week 7, Tracy got the start in the backfield, indicating his strong play has him on the way to becoming the full-time starter.

The Giants have a couple of other hidden rookie gems

Those first five draft picks have all been immediate contributors for the Giants — an extremely rare occurrence in the NFL. But the impact of this rookie class doesn’t end there.

The Giants also added undrafted rookie defensive lineman Elijah Chatman, who has been a solid rotational rusher on the interior this season. The 23-year-old has eight combined tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack this season.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Sixth-round linebacker Darius Muasau hasn’t played a ton this season on defense, but has become a core special teamer, being on the field for 67% of the Giants’ special teams snaps through the first seven weeks. Muasau also has an interception on his stat sheet that he snagged in Week 1.

Joe Schoen saved his job with this draft class

Schoen has had his hits and his misses over the past few years as the Giants’ GM. But there is no debating whether or not this rookie class is a hit or a miss. It’s early, as all of these rookies are only seven weeks into their NFL careers. However, it’s already clear and obvious — Schoen found some diamonds in the rough and completed an incredible haul of talent.

This Giants’ rookie draft class is a foundational one. This class will be something the team can build around for the next several years. It’s hard to fire a general manager who just brought in a draft class like this. Schoen deserves at least another year to continue building this roster.