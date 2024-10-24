The Giants have 23 million reasons to bench Daniel Jones

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants claim they want to win football games, and they maintain that quarterback Daniel Jones is their best option to achieve that goal. However, the results on the field tell a different story. Over the past two weeks, the Giants have scored a combined 10 points, including a disastrous three-point showing against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even with the return of Malik Nabers from a serious concussion, the Giants’ offense barely moved the ball against a Philadelphia defense ranked 23rd against the run and ninth in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Philadelphia was beatable, but the Giants didn’t put up a fight, and much of the blame falls on head coach Brian Daboll’s play-calling and Jones’ limitations at quarterback.

“I think he gives us the best chance, number one,” Daboll said. “I thought there were a lot of plays that he did exactly what he needed to do and then look, there were some plays where it wasn’t just on Daniel, it was a collection of things. It wasn’t just one person, protection, or a route. It was a collective deal, and we’ll sit here, we’ll watch the tape. We’ll do everything we can do to be better this week.”

Daboll has been protecting Jones all season, whether it be mistakes or mishaps. He’s trying to run an offense meant for Josh Allen but, unfortunately, has a player incapable of executing those reads and throws at his disposal. Kudos to Daboll for keeping a straight face despite knowing his offense has a rock chained to its leg and is currently sinking in the East River.

Daniel Jones’ Offensive Woes

Jones finished the game against the Eagles with just 99 passing yards, seven sacks, and a QBR of 16.7. His performance was another example of his inability to rise to the occasion, especially against divisional opponents.

For a quarterback being paid $40 million a season, these results are hard to justify. Jones’ once-reliable deep ball has all but disappeared since his ACL injury, with only five completions of 20 yards or more on 22 attempts this season. In total, those passes have netted just 163 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, with a turnover-worthy play percentage of 11.5%.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite having deep threats like Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, and Malik Nabers, the Giants’ offense remains stagnant. Jones’ struggles have significantly limited the team’s ability to stretch the field. His season stats—1,442 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions across 150 completions—paint a grim picture. If those numbers are extrapolated over the full season, Jones would finish with 3,460 yards, 14 touchdowns, and nearly 10 interceptions—underwhelming for any starting quarterback, let alone one with his salary.

A $40 Million Contract for Mediocrity?

For a player earning $40 million per season, these numbers are laughable, and his running production hasn’t been a supplement either. This is not the same player who rushed for seven touchdowns back in 2022. He hasn’t crossed the goal line on his legs this year, and the last time he’s thrown a touchdown at MetLife was nearly two years ago.

In fact, since the last time Jones threw a touchdown in East Rutherford, Zach Wilson has thrown six at MetLife, Aaron Rodgers has thrown four (despite missing all of last season), and several NHL players have scored goals outdoors.

The Giants find themselves locked into a four-year, $160 million deal with Jones, $81 million of which was guaranteed at signing. While Jones managed to secure a playoff win against the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, that victory now looks more like an anomaly than a sign of future success.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

A Costly Contract with Little Room for Maneuver

While the Giants have an option to part ways with Jones after the 2024 season, doing so would still result in $22 million in dead money, with only $19.4 million in cap savings. Even more concerning is the injury guarantee built into Jones’ contract, which could force the Giants to pay him $23 million if he suffers a season-ending injury and fails his postseason physical in March 2025.

If Jones is unable to pass that physical, the Giants would owe him even more than his projected $41.6 million cap hit—$3.6 million above that figure, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. The timing of these guarantees could cripple the Giants’ ability to spend in free agency, as Jones’ contract includes a mid-March trigger for a $12 million guarantee. If Jones is injured, the Giants’ free agency plans could be severely hampered.

Is Jones Really the Giants’ Best Option?

Despite the Giants’ current 2–5 record, head coach Brian Daboll insists that Jones gives them the best chance to win. However, with players visibly frustrated on the field and the team underperforming, it’s worth questioning whether Jones is still the right choice. Defensive players like Deonte Banks have shown a lack of effort, and offensive players like Nabers are visibly upset with Jones’ poor decision-making and execution.

“I mean, I was open,” Nabers said after the loss to the Eagles.

During the Week 8 loss to the Eagles, Nabers was seen signaling to Jones about a wide-open Darius Slayton on a dagger route over the middle, but Jones failed to capitalize, throwing the ball behind his intended target. The frustration boiled over as Nabers threw his hands up in disappointment, a clear indication that trust in the quarterback is waning.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Daboll benched Jones in the fourth quarter, replacing him with career backup Drew Lock in a desperate attempt to spark the offense. While the Giants later confirmed Jones would remain the starter, the move was a telling sign of how desperate the situation has become. Lock at least took a few shots downfield, even throwing open Hyatt on the sideline, who dove for the ball, cracked his rib, and failed to secure the catch.

Based on all the information, some may conclude that Daboll and Schoen are on the hot seat, but managing partner John Mara made no such indication on Wednesday night at a screen for “The Duke: Wellington Mara’s Giant Life” in New York City.

“Obviously we’re all very disappointed with where we are right now,” Mara told reporters. “But I’m gonna say one thing: we are not making any changes this season. And I do not anticipate making any changes in the offseason, either.”

The Looming Decision: When to Move On

The question for the Giants is no longer whether Jones is the answer, but when they will bench him to avoid further damage—both to their season and their future financial flexibility. Benching him could protect the team from his injury guarantees, similar to how the Denver Broncos handled Russell Wilson last season.

Jones’ days as the Giants’ starter are likely numbered, but with Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen needing to maintain the appearance of a competitive team, they are delaying the inevitable. Meanwhile, the team and its fan base wait for the offseason—a period that will determine the future direction of the franchise.

A Season of Hard Decisions Awaits

The Giants find themselves in a precarious position. With Jones’ contract looming over their heads and the team struggling, difficult decisions are on the horizon. The coaching staff must decide whether to stick with Jones and hope for a miraculous turnaround or bench him and begin planning for the future. Either way, the next few weeks will be crucial for a franchise that has seen its hopes for the season buried under the weight of poor performances and high expectations.