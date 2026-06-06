The NY Giants can build the heaviest offensive plan in the league on paper, but Cam Skattebo’s ankle is one of the things that decides whether it actually gets teeth.

I do not view this as panic. Tyrone Tracy gives the Giants a safer RB1 projection right now, Devin Singletary gives them veteran insurance, and Patrick Ricard gives John Harbaugh the kind of fullback presence that screams power football. Still, Skattebo is the player who can change the personality of the room if he is fully back.

The depth-chart conversation keeps coming back to him for a reason. A recent Giants roster projection had Tracy as the safer starter while Skattebo continues working back from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 last season. The cautious read makes sense, but it also makes Skattebo one of the most important summer variables on the offense.

Skattebo changes the texture of the run game

Tracy can hit space, catch the ball, and give the Giants more juice on the edges. Singletary can handle professional snaps and keep the room from being too young. Ricard can cave in linebackers when the pads come on.

Skattebo gives them something different. He is the downhill piece, the contact runner, the back who can make second-and-4 feel like a real offense instead of a temporary break from chaos. That matters even more when the Giants are trying to protect Jaxson Dart and avoid asking a young quarterback to live in obvious passing situations.

His rookie season already gave the Giants a flash of what that can look like. Skattebo produced 617 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns across eight games before the injury, and the offense had a harder edge when he was getting touches.

Harbaugh needs the committee to make sense early

The Giants do not need to pretend Skattebo has to carry the backfield in September. Actually, that would be the wrong way to handle it. The smarter path is a committee that lets Tracy handle space work, Singletary stabilize the rotation, Ricard lead the ugly stuff, and Skattebo build back into the bruising role as his body allows.

The tricky part is that Harbaugh’s offensive vision probably needs Skattebo sooner than later. A run-first identity has to show up on third-and-2, in the red zone, after turnovers, and late in games when the Giants are trying to bleed clock instead of surviving on Dart’s arm.

Skattebo becomes more than a depth-chart name in those moments. If he is right physically, he gives the Giants a shortcut to the offense they want. If he is limited, the plan can still function, but it becomes more dependent on Tracy’s efficiency and the offensive line’s growth.

The Giants have options, which helps, but the most physical version of this offense still runs through Skattebo finding his legs again, and that makes his camp one of the more meaningful roster questions.