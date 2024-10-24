Giants owner refuses to comment on Daniel Jones’ future amidst benching speculation

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images



The New York Giants have a difficult decision to make regarding the future of their starting quarterback. Daniel Jones has been under center for six seasons now, but it seems like that could soon change. Co-owner and team president John Mara is usually quick to defend his players, however, while speaking with the media on Wednesday night, he declined to comment on Jones’ performance and future.

Could Daniel Jones be getting benched soon?

Jones has struggled this season while returning from a torn ACL. He was benched for the fourth quarter in Week 7, however, head coach Brian Daboll said that Jones will continue to be the starter because he gives the team the “best chance to win.”

This is a point highly contested by fans and, considering the team’s 2-5 start to the season, it feels as though Jones could soon be benched for good.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

John Mara refuses to give Jones a vote of confidence

Mara made news on Wednesday night when he commented on the future of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. He said that he does not anticipate any firings at the end of the season and that he wants to be patient with this current regime. When asked about Jones, however, Mara declined the opportunity to give his $40 million quarterback the same vote of confidence.

According to Judy Battista of NFL.com, Mara “would not discuss Daniel Jones” while speaking with reporters at Wednesday night’s screening of “The Duke: Wellington Mara’s Giant Life” in New York City. Mara chose to focus the conversation on Daboll and Schoen, emphasizing the patience he will practice with his top decision-makers.

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

That patience does not seem to be present for Jones, however. The Giants have given Jones plenty of chances to bounce back from his woeful play and maintain his job as the team’s starting quarterback. However, at 2-5, 0-3 against the division, and 0-2 on primetime, the season is slipping away and the Giants need a spark.

Jones, meanwhile, has a 6-4 TD-INT ratio in seven starts and has had the worst of his struggles at home, against the division, and under the primetime lights. His poor performances have been put under a hot spotlight and it is beginning to feel inevitable that the Giants make a change at quarterback. Thankfully, that seems like a decision Mara would not object to being made.