Giants’ general manager could get embarassed by Falcons’ rookie QB in Week 16

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a new quarterback to game plan for in Week 16. Amidst their nine-game losing streak, the Giants will be in Atlanta this Sunday to face off against the Falcons and their rookie first-round quarterback.

The Falcons will start their rookie quarterback against the Giants in Week 16

In a somewhat shocking development, the Falcons announced their decision on Tuesday evening to bench veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. Cousins had been struggling in recent weeks, and with the Falcons’ playoff hopes hanging on by a thread, head coach Raheem Morris announced the major change that he hopes will spark some wins and a strong close to the regular season.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Falcons shockingly selected Penix with the No. 8 overall pick in April’s 2024 NFL Draft despite signing Cousins to a massive deal in free agency months earlier. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons in March, only to have his successor drafted the following month with a premium draft selection.

Leading up to the NFL Draft, there was plenty of buzz around the Giants and their desire to select a quarterback in the first round. Ultimately, they passed over an opportunity to take Penix (among others) and will instead have to face him in Week 16 — a moment that could look embarrassing for the Giants’ front office if the rookie turns in a solid debut.

The Giants forewent an opportunity to draft “their guy” in the 2024 NFL Draft

Fans will argue in favor of Schoen, stating that he “hasn’t had the opportunity” to draft “his guy” at the quarterback position. The Atlanta Falcons are proof of that narrative being false. Despite signing Cousins to a record-breaking contract in Mach, Atlanta still took “their guy” at the quarterback position with a first-round draft pick in April.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants could have done the same thing, adding insurance and hedging their bet behind Jones. Instead, they added minimal competition to Jones on the roster at the quarterback position. They could have taken Penix at No. 6 overall. Or, if Penix wasn’t their preference, they could have gone with J.J. McCarthy (who went 10th to the Vikings) or Bo Nix (who went 12th to the Broncos). Instead, they added a playmaker (albeit a damn good one in Malik Nabers) to further build around Jones, who was coming off a down year that ended with a significant injury in 2023.

Now the Giants are stuck in purgatory. They currently do not have a quarterback under contract in 2025. They will be forced to overhaul the position in the upcoming offseason. Had they taken a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft (or even any round of the draft), they would not be in such a compromised position. They would have had insurance on their risky Jones bet and they would have some sense of hope for the future.

Instead, they get to face Atlanta’s hope for the future on Sunday. Penix has a chance to stick it to Schoen and company, reminding them of the caliber of player they passed up on in April, and demonstrating his potential to lead the Falcons into a brighter future.