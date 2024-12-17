Giants veteran doesn’t think team will clean house, ‘which is fine’

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Seats are heating up at 1925 Giants Drive. With each passing week, the chances of the New York Giants cleaning house increases. The Giants are on a nine-game losing streak and currently hold a 2-12 record with zero wins at home on the season. Despite co-owner and team president John Mara’s desire to remain patient, such a disastrous season might cause him to clean house, fire the front office and coaching staff, and start over this offseason.

While there is plenty of reason to believe Mara will go that route, there are those who still believe in his public vote of confidence from October. A couple of months ago, Mara told the media that he doesn’t anticipate any end-of-season firings. Neither does one of the Giants’ veteran players, as he explained to the media recently.

WR Darius Slayton doesn’t expect the Giants to make any structural changes

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the Giants’ embarrassing Week 15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton spoke with the media at his locker. He was asked about the future of the franchise and indicated that he does not foresee any major changes happening at the end of the season:

“It just doesn’t feel like there’s going to be any changes made, which is fine,” Slayton said via SNY.

Slayton has been with the Giants through thick and thin since he was drafted in 2019. He has played under three head coaches and two general managers now. He has caught passes from Eli Manning, Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon, and Tommy DeVito, among other backup quarterbacks. He has been with the franchise through some of the lowest points of its history over the last six years. But despite how ugly things have gotten this season, Slayton doesn’t think any changes will be made.

Despite the confidence, the Giants could still make some major changes

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Promises have been made from Giants’ ownership in the past. Some of them have been kept. Many of them have been broken. Despite Mara’s vote of confidence and insistence that he will remain patient in October, there is no guarantee general manager Joe Schoen or head coach Brian Daboll will still be with the organization in 2025. Similar votes of confidence were issued for coaches such as Ben McAdoo and Joe Judge in the past.

The reality of the situation is far too grim to be overlooked. New York has gone over two months without winning a football game. They are 0-8 at home and greatly at risk of being the first team in NFL history to go 0-9 at home in a season. Blame can be shared, but at the end of the day, someone needs to be held accountable for all of the losses that have ensued this season.