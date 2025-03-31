Giants general manager anticipates a much more ‘explosive’ offense in 2025

The New York Giants’ offense has been one of the league’s weaker units over the last couple of seasons. Among the reasons for their struggles is an inability to generate explosive plays. General manager Joe Schoen anticipates that weakness will turn into a strength in 2025.

Joe Schoen thinks the Giants have an explosive offense in development

During a one-on-one interview with Giants.com, Schoen discussed the playmakers on the Giants’ roster and highlighted the amount of speed and vertical receiving ability they possess:

“Dabs [Brian Daboll] wants to throw it downfield, and those explosive plays are important,” Schoen emphasized. “You don’t have to go 10 or 11 plays. That helps if you get explosives on any series. We’ve got the weapons to do it. Slayton, Hyatt, Nabers, Wan’Dale [Robinson] in the slot, Theo [Johnson] can stretch the seam. We’ve got fast receivers.”

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Maximizing the talents of this playmaking group has been a struggle for Big Blue, however. But in 2025, with a new quarterback under center, Schoen anticipates a far more explosive offense:

“We’ve got guys that can get open vertically, get open down the field, and that’s one of the things that Russ does well,” Schoen explained. “I’m excited to get everybody in and start developing the offense because one of the strengths of Daboll is taking the pieces that we have and developing the offense around those guys. I think Dabs will figure out what Russ likes and what he does well and pair it with the weapons at receiver, tight end, and running back.”

Russell Wilson will be the key to unlocking the Giants’ receiving corps

Russell Wilson’s biggest strength throughout his NFL career has been his deep passing ability. He throws a pretty deep ball that stacks up against just about anyone in the league. Despite his regression in his advanced age, that shining trait has remained unscathed. Wilson was still among the league’s best deep-passing quarterbacks last season.

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In 2024, Wilson completed 27 of 50 passes (54.0%) of 20+ yards for 851 yards and seven touchdowns with just two interceptions in only 11 starts. Per PFF, Wilson was the highest-graded passer on 20+ yard throws in 2024 with a 97.3 Deep Passing Grade. PFF credited him with 21 Big Time Throws and only one Turnover Worthy Play on his 50 deep passing attempts.

Schoen is right — the Giants do have some explosive deep-receiving threats. They just didn’t have a quarterback who could maximize their talents in 2023 and 2024. Now, they do. Wilson’s elite deep passing ability will allow Big Blue to stretch the field vertically, fire more deep shots, and connect on more explosive plays in 2025.