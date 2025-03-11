Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are on the hunt for a quarterback this offseason. They have spent big to add talent to the rest of their roster but are waiting to see which quarterback they will be plugging into the mix. The market has thinned out but there are still some interesting options remaining for the Giants to target.

Giants Free Agency Big Board: Top-4 Quarterback Targets Remaining

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

The New York Giants have reportedly been heavily pursuing Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The four-time MVP is expected to make his decision as early as Tuesday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (h/t The Pat McAfee Show).

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodgers is deciding between the Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big Blue made their pitch to Rodgers, trying to sell him on throwing the ball to WR Malik Nabers. Sooner than later, New York will find out whether or not they land the future Hall of Famer. The 41-year-old threw for 3,897 yards with a 28-11 TD-INT ratio last season with the Jets.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson

If the Giants don’t land Rodgers, their Plan B seems to be Russell Wilson. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection was solid for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, throwing for 2,482 yards with a 16-5 TD-INT ratio in 11 games with an additional two touchdowns rushing.

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson took the Steelers to the playoffs last season, proving he is still a capable starting quarterback. At 36 years old, he is not a long-term solution, but could be a quality bridge to spread the ball around in the Giants’ offense while they wait for a youngster to get ready to take over.

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Rodgers and Wilson are the Giants’ primary targets but in a scenario where they don’t land one of their top guys, they could pivot to Cleveland Browns veteran QB Jameis Winston. Widely viewed as a backup, the Giants might need to settle for the 31-year-old Winston if they are unable to get their guy. Winston made seven starts last season, throwing for 2,121 yards with a 13-12 TD-INT ratio.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Per insider Josina Anderson, Winston has received interest from the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers as a potential backup but could wait it out as the Giants “could potentially be in contact pending outcome of talks with other quarterbacks.”

New England Patriots QB Joe Milton

A wild card in the mix could be New England Patriots second-year quarterback Joe Milton. The Patriots took a chance on Milton in the sixth round of last year’s draft despite already drafting QB Drake Maye third overall in the first round. Maye is their franchise quarterback but Milton flashed some potential when he got a chance to start one game in Week 18. In that game, he led the Patriots to a win over the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 241 yards and one touchdown passing with one additional touchdown rushing.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Milton is a superb athlete with a bazooka of an arm. He has high upside and potential but is considered more of a developmental project than an immediate competitor. Plus, being that he is under contract with the Patriots, the Giants would need to propose a trade in order to acquire him. However, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported that the Patriots have indeed had conversations about trading Milton this offseason if the situation is right.

If the Giants trade for Milton, they would still likely need to add another veteran to the roster. Such a trade does seem unlikely but cannot be ruled out as general manager Joe Schoen vowed to overturn every stone in search of the Giants’ next quarterback.