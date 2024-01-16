Giants fielding two surprising candidates to replace Wink Martindale as next defensive coordinator

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s one thing the New York Giants want more than anything, it’s to put their 2023 NFL season behind them. Wink Martindale’s uneventful departure as Giants defensive coordinator is one of the main reasons why.

While the defense was one of the bright spots for the Giants, as a unit, they could not find a rhythm conducive to winning at the level they had aimed for heading into the year. Friction between Martindale and Giants head coach Brian Daboll was the straw that broke the camel’s back, leaving the front office with the task of filling Martindale’s shoes.

Who Will the Giants Entertain in Their Search For Wink Martindale’s Replacement?

In comes Los Angeles Chargers DC Derrick Ansley, who ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported to be on the Giants’ shortlist of viable replacements:

Giants requested permission to interview Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley for their vacant DC job, per source. Ansley called the Chargers’ defense after Brandon Staley’s departure. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2024

Ansley stepped up to the plate as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator on Feb. 20, 2023. Though they allowed 4,580 passing yards, which was second-most among all defenses, and came in as one of only eight teams without double-digit interceptions (9) on the year, Ansley did help the front seven hold rushers to a 23.6 percent rush 1st down percentage.

Also on the Giants’ radar is Miami Dolphins linebacker coach Anthony Campanile, as Tom Pelissero shared on Twitter:

The #Giants put in a request to interview #Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile for their defensive coordinator job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2024

Giants: Campanile May Be The Ideal Target as Next DC

Campanile spearheaded a linebacker unit in Miami that sprung into action, helping to stifle run attacks to 3.8 yards per carry and catapult the Dolphins into Super Bowl contention.

With four years of experience under his belt, Campanile offers a coordinator who has seen it all and can help the Giants synthesize their chemistry and execution on defense and remedy their inability to get after the quarterback with a mere 34 sacks on the campaign.

The Giants have a promising offseason ahead with the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and intrigue in the trade market. Locking down a competent defensive coordinator will only help them get back to the playoffs in 2024.