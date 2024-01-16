Giants projected to strengthen offense in mock drafts across the board

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft should be a reason for the New York Giants to celebrate. To their chagrin, they’ll almost certainly miss out on USC quarterback Caleb Williams and their chances at landing UNC QB Drake Maye will be a roll of the dice. No need for Big Blue to fear. A hoard of talent remains clustered among first-round hopefuls.

In the latest rounds of speculation, there is a consensus among all major analysts — the Giants are taking an offensive approach to revamping their roster.

Quarterback? Receiver? Tight End? Which Direction Will the Giants Go in the 1st Round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Of the nine draft boards that Giants.com’s Dan Salomone featured in his latest report, three favor the Giants selecting Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels out of USC, while three others see the Giants attacking the offensive line and a mixed bag among the rest project a top wide receiver or tight end to strengthen their ranks.

Off the bat, Daniels brings the whole package to the table. The 6-4, 210-pound QB comes with an NFL-ready body and length of collegiate play, staying all four years at LSU.

Offensively, Daniels does it all in his aerial attack and ground game. He pushes the ball down the field and led the FBS with 8.1 yards per rush, showing his knack for finding holes in the defense and making defenders miss. His 3,800 passing yards are a testament to the volume he is capable of putting up in a given season and would help the Giants move the chains and iron up their offense.

Strong Talent Will Be At the Giants’ Disposal When Their Name is Called in the 1st Round

Elsewhere, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic and Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus both see OT Joe Alt making his way to MetLife Stadium in 2024. Alt is looked at as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Class of 2024 as he helped Notre Dame record their second-most points per game (39.1 PPG), eighth-most yard per rush (5.3), and most fourth-quarter points (135) in program history.

Rounding out the list of prospective talents to land on the Giants‘ doorstep were wide receivers Malik Nabers (LSU), Rome Odunze (Washington), and tight end Brock Bowers (Georgia), the former two of which went first and second in receiving yards in the FBS and were the only two to go for over 1,500 yards.

Seeing that Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson made strong impressions to close out the season, help at receiver might not be most pressing, as drafting the best possible quarterback would allow the front office to deal with one of the three passers currently on their roster, and parlay that for lucrative assets, while a boost to the offensive line would help reduce the league-leading 85 sacks they gave up in 2023.