Giants fans have Jerry Seinfeld to thank for return of Justin Pugh

The New York Giants signed Justin Pugh to the 53-man roster earlier this week, and he credits famous comedian Jerry Seinfeld for returning to the Big Apple.

“Honestly this is all Jerry Seinfeld’s fault,” Pugh said via SNY. “I was at a restaurant like four months ago over the summer and my wife and I were sitting there with some friends and across from us was Jerry Seinfeld. And I hear his voice and it was the most quintessential New York moment of all time.”

Pugh added that after that chance encounter with Seinfeld, he texted his agent wishing to return to the team he played for the first four seasons of his NFL career, to which they were able to strike a practice squad deal.

With the Giants desperately needing significant help in the offensive line, Pugh was elevated from the practice squad and tasked with playing the left guard position in last Sunday’s 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills almost one year to the day he suffered a torn ACL while with the Arizona Cardinals last season. Pugh then had to move over to left tackle after Joshua Ezeudu left the game early with an injury, and for what it was worth, he played solidly well at a new position.

Pugh could play a critical role for the Giants

With the recent injury news to Shane Lemieux, expect Pugh to continue to get his reps in at the offensive line. The Giants’ 1-5 start to the season has a lot to do with their offensive line struggles, and they are hoping the veteran can bring better fortunes to the line.

Pugh will get his next opportunity to suit up for the G-men when the Giants take on the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium this upcoming Sunday. The game will kickoff at 1 p.m. EST and be broadcast nationally on CBS, and will also be Pugh’s first game back at MetLife since returning to New York.

