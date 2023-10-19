Giants lose yet another offensive lineman due to injury

Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been unable to avoid injuries on their offensive line this season, causing them to change their starting five and sign new talents constantly. Ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Washington Commanders, the Giants are losing yet another offensive lineman due to injury as they place guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve.

Giants place Shane Lemieux on injured reserve

The team announced on Thursday morning that Lemieux suffered a torn biceps during practice on Wednesday and has been placed on injured reserve. The injury likely ends Lemieux’s season.

Throughout his career, Lemieux has struggled to stay healthy. He has missed the majority of his past two seasons, playing in just one game in 2021 and just one game in 2022.

Lemieux appeared in four games this season, making one start at left guard for Big Blue. However, it is likely that Lemieux’s season will once again be ending prematurely, as a torn biceps has an average recovery time of six months to one year.

Giants sign Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman

In a corresponding move, the Giants signed interior offensive lineman Sean Harlow off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. Harlow will add some much-needed depth to Big Blue’s offensive line after losing Lemieux likely for the season.

Harlow has played in 34 career games and made all eight of his career starts with the Arizona Cardinals over the past two seasons. Harlow has spent time with three separate teams: the Falcons, Cardinals, and Cowboys. The 28-year-old lineman was drafted by Atlanta in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Harlow also spent time with Big Blue in training camp this summer.

The Giants recently signed veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh to their active roster. Pugh performed admirably in Week 6, filling in for the injured Joshua Ezeudu — who was filling in for the injured Andrew Thomas. They also signed Tyre Phillips off of the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad as adding depth on the offensive line continues to become a top priority.