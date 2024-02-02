Giants fans express still confident in front office’s ability to turn things around according to latest poll

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ fanbase has strong confidence that general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are competent enough to turn things around in the 2024 NFL season.

Fan Nation’s Patricia Traina polled her Twitter following on whether or not they believe that the Giants can reach contention next season with the moves that Schoen has made and is expected to make leading up to next Summer, as well as Daboll’s chances of returning to Coach of the Year form.

Poll: More than half of Giants fans are still in on GM Joe Schoen despite 6-11 season

As Traina revealed, an unsilent 55.6 percent majority championed their organization’s personnel. Schoen will be first up to prove them right or wrong when he is put under bright lights in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants will kick the first round off with the No. 6 overall pick that they’re expected to use on a quarterback. Schoen may very well have one of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels remain on the board when it’s the Giants’ turn to pick.

Schoen’s history of strong selections — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Micah McFadden in 2022 as well as Jalin Hyatt and Deonte Banks in 2023 — is part of the reason why the fans believe he’ll make it three years in a row of sound drafting.

Those who are down on Schoen along with his supporters both acknowledged his not-so-stellar execution in the free agent market. The only thing that could make his failures in bringing in more elite talent worse would be letting Saquon Barkley walk in free agency. Franchise tag disputes over the last two off-seasons have left Barkley upset.

Giants fans believe HC Brian Daboll’s play-calling and leadership are not the problem

As for Daboll, the former 2022 AP NFL Coach of the Year endured a rocky start to 2023. Injuries, controversies with several players including Evan Neal and the fans at MetLife Stadium, and an unraveling offensive line contributed to them going 1-5 through Week 6.

Regardless, Daboll used his coaching savvy to put backup rookie QB Tommy DeVito in the best position to succeed, leading to a 3-0 stretch in the back half of the year.

Daboll’s play-calling with a revamped Giants roster will either solidify his triumphant 9-7 award-winning 2022 season or disprove his coaching chops consistent with their 6-11 finish this past year. The good thing is, they have not lost the fans’ support, something we’ve seen other franchises run the risk of in 2023.