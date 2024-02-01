Giants could bolster offensive line with Senior Bowl standout on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Fixing the New York Giants’ offensive line will be a challenging but necessary task for general manager Joe Schoen this offseason. While scouting down in Mobile, Alabam for the Senior Bowl, Schoen will likely be keeping a close eye on some of the top offensive line prospects at the event.

One of the top offensive linemen at the Senior Bowl through the first few days of practice has been UConn’s Christian Haynes. Arguably the best guard in the draft class, Haynes has stood out during the Senior Bowl and could become a top target for the Giants this April.

Christian Haynes could be a top target for the Giants

Haynes has “been among the most consistent blockers at the Senior Bowl,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Reid. The UConn product has been a standout performer through the first few days of practice this week. Reid described Haynes as an “underrated name that’s trending upward.”

At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, Haynes has the size and athleticism to excel as a guard at the next level. He allowed only five pressures and zero sacks over the past two seasons, per Reid and ESPN. He’ll be entering the NFL with plenty of experience, having logged 3,183 snaps at right guard for the Huskies over the past four years.

Christian Haynes had a very strong day today. Ball player. pic.twitter.com/eBPDAuZPbk — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 31, 2024

If Haynes continues to impress down in Mobile, he could continue to elevate his draft stock, possibly even pushing himself into first-round conversations. But for now, as a fringe-top-75 player in the class, Haynes will be viewed as a strong second-round prospect. The Giants could target Haynes with one of their two second-round draft picks.