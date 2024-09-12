Giants’ defense must slow down Commanders’ rushing attack in Week 2

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ defense looked outmatched in their Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and now they face another daunting challenge in Week 2 as they prepare to take on the Washington Commanders. After a lifeless performance that saw New York unable to slow down the Vikings’ run game, the Giants will need to make immediate adjustments if they hope to avoid an 0-2 start.

The Commanders may have been blown out in their Week 1 matchup against Tampa Bay, but their ability to move the ball and find the end zone — something the Giants failed to do — suggests that Washington is not a team to underestimate.

The Washington Commanders have a dynamic RB duo

Stopping the run has been an issue for the Giants for years, and those issues were on full display in Week 1. Minnesota’s Aaron Jones torched Big Blue’s defense, rushing for 94 yards on just 14 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt.

The G-Men’s inability to stop the run was especially glaring when star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence wasn’t on the field. Without Lawrence anchoring the interior, the Vikings took full advantage, highlighting a critical weakness that must be addressed.

Looking ahead to their matchup with Washington, the Giants face an even more formidable challenge in the Commanders’ backfield. Washington’s running back duo of Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler presents a dynamic threat that could potentially wreak havoc on a Giants defense that already looked shaky.

Robinson has enjoyed success against New York in his career, recording 58 carries for 281 yards and one touchdown in just four games. His bruising running style and his ability to find open lanes make him a nightmare for defenses that struggle to stop power runners.

In Week 1 against Tampa Bay, Robinson showcased his versatility, logging 40 rushing yards and one touchdown while also catching three passes for 49 yards. If the Giants can’t find a way to shore up their run defense, Robinson could be poised for a big day.

Ekeler, meanwhile, adds another layer of complexity. Although he dealt with a high ankle sprain last season, Ekeler remains a dangerous weapon when healthy. His ability to contribute as both a runner and a receiver makes him a perfect complement to Robinson’s physicality.

In Washington’s opener, Ekeler contributed 52 receiving yards on four receptions, showing his potential to be a game-changer in the passing game. If the Giants continue to struggle against receiving backs, Ekeler could be another source of frustration.

The Giants need to contain rookie QB Jayden Daniels

As if the Commanders’ run game wasn’t enough, the G-Men will also have to defend Washington’s dual-threat quarterback, Jayden Daniels. The Heisman Trophy winner brings an entirely new dimension to the Commanders’ offense with his ability to extend plays and make things happen on the ground.

Daniels made an immediate impact in his Week 1 debut, rushing for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He was the Commanders’ leading rusher and a consistent thorn in the side of Tampa Bay’s defense.

Daniels’ mobility presents a unique challenge for the Giants’ defense. Unlike traditional pocket passers, Daniels can make defenders pay for over-pursuing or breaking containment, turning broken plays into big gains with his legs.

The Giants will need to keep Daniels in the pocket and limit his opportunities to escape. They’ll also need to find ways to bring consistent pressure to disrupt his rhythm. If the Giants allow Daniels to operate freely, they could be in for another long day. If the G-Men aren’t careful, Daniels could gash them like he did to Tampa Bay.