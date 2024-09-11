Giants expecting major linebacker reinformcenets in Week 2

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants picked up a flurry of injuries at the linebacker position during pre-season ball. Week 2 saw them lose expected starting linebacker Micah McFadden, but he fortunately is trending in the right direction to play in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders on Saturday afternoon.

Giants’ Linebacker Unit Faces Injuries and Shifting Roles

McFadden, a fifth-round draft pick out of Indiana in 2022, has been a key contributor for the Giants. Since his arrival, he has played 1,171 snaps, including 736 last season. In 2023, McFadden recorded 71 tackles, though he struggled with a 20.7% missed tackle rate. His coverage allowed 298 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and three pass breakups.

McFadden’s aggressive style made him an ideal fit for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s system. His ability to rush the passer and shoot gaps brings both positive and negative outcomes—his high missed tackle rate reflects the risks of his aggressive play. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old suffered a groin injury during the team’s Week 2 preseason game, forcing him to miss the regular season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

McFadden’s Return and Recovery

On a positive note, McFadden was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, signaling that he is on track for a full recovery. He is expected to return as the primary starter at linebacker, filling the void left by injuries in the unit. Although McFadden was active this past Sunday, he did not make an appearance, likely a precautionary decision as he recovered.

With rookie Darius Muasau also sidelined by a knee injury, McFadden’s return becomes even more critical for the Giants’ defensive scheme.

The Emergence of Darius Muasau

Muasau, a sixth-round draft pick, has shown promise in his brief time with the Giants. The 23-year-old linebacker made five tackles with a 16.7% missed tackle rate, allowed just 15 yards, and snagged an interception.

The UCLA product brings enticing physical traits to the table, with his muscular build and relentless motor making him a standout prospect. His instincts and play recognition were on display when he intercepted a pass against the Vikings, showcasing his potential to grow into a solid defender.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Muasau’s early performance suggests he could eventually challenge McFadden for the LB2 spot. His quick development, combined with McFadden’s recovery, creates healthy competition within the Giants’ linebacker corps.

The Giants’ Linebacker Outlook

The Giants’ linebacker situation remains fluid as the team continues to deal with injuries. However, with McFadden nearing a return to full strength and Muasau showing early promise, the team has reasons to be optimistic about the future at linebacker.

McFadden’s aggressive style and Muasau’s potential provide the Giants with two promising options to pair with Okereke, ensuring depth and versatility as they move forward into the season.