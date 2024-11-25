Giants defense could set an all-time worst record against Dallas

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are a hop, skip, and a jump away from landing on the wrong side of history. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield ran wild on the Giants and handed them a blowout 30-7 loss on Sunday. The Giants’ secondary failed to contain the Bucs’ offense and also failed to take home an interception yet again. That marked the 10th straight game that New York has gone without corralling an INT.

Giants secondary in danger of NFL-record 11 straight games without an INT

According to ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan, the Giants could become the first team in NFL history to go 11 straight contests in a single season without grabbing an interception:

“Hard to imagine: The #Giants have gone 10 consecutive games without recording an interception. That ties the 2017 Oakland Raiders for the most consecutive games within a season without a defensive INT in NFL history,” Ranaan published Monday morning on X.

Giants have allowed opponents to pile on points in 2024

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

New York’s inability to rack up takeaways has contributed to teams running up the scoreboard on them all year long. Their secondary has only held two of their 11 opponents to under 20 points in a game this season. Their 30th-ranked run defense is not absolved from culpability, as they’ve let up 147.9 rush yards per game. However, the secondary holds blame too.

The Giants have a team 57.4 PFF Coverage Grade following the Week 12 loss, ranking 27th in the NFL. However, their secondary is allowing just 194.2 passing yards per game, which is seventh-best in the NFL.

Giants secondary has been hot & cold in 2024

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The mixed bag does not stop there. The Giants’ defensive backs have allowed opposing passing attacks to post the third-highest completion percentage in 2024 at 70.8 percent. To their credit, they have done a solid job of controlling the end zone. The back four has allowed the sixth-fewest passing touchdowns (12) this year. However, they’ve given up the ninth-most 33 receptions of 20-plus yards and the lack of interceptions has hurt them overall.

The G-Men were largely incensed in the locker room following the loss. They’ll have a chance to prevent their name from going into the record books for all the wrong reasons when they take on the struggling Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.