Giants’ decision makers learn a lot about Colorado star quarterback

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell were in attendance for the Colorado-Utah game Saturday as they kept a close eye on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to be a top pick in next year’s draft.

Shedeur Sanders left a good impression on the Giants

The Giants learned a lot about the quarterback, who is the son of pro football Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Overall, Shedeur had another strong performance with 340 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one interception as the Buffaloes defeated the Utes 49-24.

That lone interception came on the game’s very first play, which meant that Colorado found themselves in trouble early. The Utes would kick a field goal on the ensuing drive to take a 3-0 lead, but the Buffaloes quickly responded and never looked back.

Sanders would settle in the next drive and toss a 40-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard to get his squad in front 7-3 in the first quarter. From there, it was just another day at the office for Sanders, as the Buffaloes never trailed the rest of the way.

Their 49 points were also a season-high for Colorado, so Sanders surely left a good impression on Schoen and other members of the Giants’ staff after a rough start. Along with quickly responding to adversity, Sanders has shown to be a tremendous pocket presence thanks to his mobility, often extending plays beyond the pocket and making accurate throws downfield.

#Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders vs. Utah



Thought he played well after a bad start. Most impressive part of his day was the improvisation ability.



Kept many plays alive. pic.twitter.com/3K50awLQ5m — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 17, 2024

The Giants will be looking to draft a quarterback in 2025

The Giants will be desperate in their search for a new quarterback this offseason, as Daniel Jones has continued his struggles into his sixth season. The team is 2-8 and has the worst-scoring offense in the NFL, averaging the fewest points per game at 15.6.

With that record on the season, New York is in a prime position to be making either the first or second overall pick, where Sanders could be available for the taking. Other quarterbacks they will be keeping an eye on include Miami’s Cam Ward and Georgia’s Carson Beck.

Will the Giants draft Sanders in 2025? Only time will tell.