Giants struck gold with rookie corner but the secondary is still a disaster

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

Despite three drafts and off-seasons to rebuild the roster, Giants general manager Joe Schoen still faces a significant challenge with the team’s secondary. During training camp, the Giants had Nick McCloud penciled in as a starting option, but he was cut last week, highlighting the persistent instability.

Giants’ Overreliance on Rookies

The Giants’ defensive backfield has been weakened by a series of poor moves and an overreliance on rookie talent. Currently, five rookies are starting for the Giants, including slot corner Andru Phillips and safety Tyler Nubin.

Fortunately, Phillips has been a bright spot. The 22-year-old third-round pick has impressed, recording 32 tackles while allowing 212 yards in coverage and just one touchdown. He has also forced two fumbles and excelled against the run, showing solid coverage skills and providing stability in the slot.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Deonte Banks’ Struggles

In contrast, first-round pick Deonte Banks has had a difficult start to his second NFL season. Now 23 years old, Banks has allowed 447 yards and six touchdowns in coverage. While he has made 32 tackles and has a relatively low missed tackle rate of 8.1%, he has struggled with consistency and confidence. The Giants have benched him multiple times due to a lack of effort, a concerning sign for a young player with high expectations.

Lack of Veteran Leadership

One of the critical issues facing the Giants’ secondary is a lack of veteran leadership. The departure of Xavier McKinney, who signed a long-term deal with the Green Bay Packers, has left a void. McKinney is currently having an All-Pro-level season, and the Giants miss his leadership and on-field presence.

Off-Season Moves to Bolster the Secondary

To address their defensive issues, the Giants will need to make significant moves this off-season. Cutting Daniel Jones would free up $19 million, which could be allocated toward upgrading the cornerback position. Pursuing a veteran like New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed could provide much-needed stability. Reed’s experience would allow Banks to rebuild his confidence while facing WR2s, reducing the pressure on the young corner.

Path to Improvement

The Giants have leaned heavily on inexperienced players, a strategy that often leads to struggles. However, there is a path back to a strong defense. By investing in veteran talent and allowing their young players to develop in less pressurized roles, the Giants can build a more balanced and effective secondary for the future.