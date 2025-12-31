As the New York Giants begin the search for their next head coach, a new defensive heavyweight is gaining momentum as a potential candidate. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan recently circled Houston Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke as a rising dark horse candidate for the position.

With the Giants nearing the end of a dismal season following the mid-season firing of Brian Daboll, Burke’s experience and his work on the NFL’s top-ranked defense make him a compelling name to watch in the 2026 hiring cycle.

Texans DC Matt Burke Expected To Be “In The Mix” For Giants HC Job

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“The one that I don’t think we give full credit to, who I kind of expect to be in this mix — Matt Burke, who’s the defensive coordinator of the Texans,” ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan said on the Giants Nation Show. “There’s been some buzz about that, where I think that might be something where I think he could be in this mix.”

Burke has emerged as a dark horse candidate due to his extensive NFL pedigree and his work under DeMeco Ryans in Houston, where he has transformed the Texans’ defense into one of the league’s most formidable units — a sharp contrast to a Giants defense about to experience a massive overhaul.

Burke Runs An Elite Defense

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Under Burke’s direction, the 2025 Texans defense has allowed just 16.6 points per game, ranking first in the NFL. His unit also leads the league in total yards allowed and passing yards allowed, while forcing 26 takeaways.

This follows a record-breaking 2024 season where the Texans set franchise marks for sacks (49) and tackles for loss (106). Burke’s ability to maximize talent—highlighted by the development of Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. and Pro Bowl cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.—is particularly attractive to a Giants team looking to fix a defense that has struggled to find consistency despite heavy investment in the defensive line.

Giants Have A Shortlist Of Candidates

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With nearly two decades of coaching experience, including previous stints as a defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins (2017-2018) and a run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (2020), Burke offers a mix of tactical expertise and local familiarity.

Burke also has a connection to the Giants’ current coaching staff. Interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen used to work under Burke in Miami (2016-18) as the Dolphins’ assistant linebackers coach.

He joins a crowded list of potential defensive-minded head coaching candidates for the Giants that includes Packers DC Jeff Hafley, who is considered a heavy favorite, Los Angeles Rams DC Chris Shula, and Indianapolis Colts DC Lou Anarumo, among others.

As the Giants look to turn the page on a disastrous season, Burke’s reputation and proven track record of building top-tier defenses make him a compelling option to lead Big Blue’s rebuilding efforts in 2026.