For a team that spent a decade searching for daylight in the offensive line abyss, the New York Giants have finally found a rare, steady hand in right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

Since arriving on a modest two-year deal in 2024, the 31-year-old veteran has done more than just stabilize the right side of the line; he has emerged as a top-tier protector.

However, as Eluemunor prepares to enter free agency on the back of a career-best season, the Giants face a high-stakes financial puzzle — they must decide if they can afford to pay a premium for continuity, or if they risk letting a cornerstone of their rebuild walk just as the foundation has finally set.

Jermaine Eluemunor Is A Critical Piece Of The Giants’ Offense

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Jermaine Eluemunor’s potential departure in the 2026 offseason presents a significant dilemma for the New York Giants, who have finally found stability on the offensive line. Since signing a modest two-year, $14 million deal in 2024, the 31-year-old veteran has transformed from a projected swing-guard into a foundational right tackle, successfully replacing high-profile draft disappointment Evan Neal.

In 2025, Eluemunor anchored a unit that surged into PFF’s top 10, providing a vital insurance policy for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Eluemunor reached a major career milestone in 2025 by surpassing 1,000 offensive snaps for the first time in his nine-year career, anchoring a unit that has consistently ranked in the top ten for pass protection.

His individual metrics are equally impressive: according to Pro Football Focus, he maintained a pass-blocking efficiency rating of 97.8, allowing only 19 pressures and four sacks through 15 games this season.

Eluemunor Could Be Seeking A Big Payday

Eluemunor is eyeing a massive payday this offseason, but the Giants’ 2026 cap space is projected at only $17 million.

The veteran right tackle has a surging market value, which will far exceed his current $7 million annual salary. Having proven he is a top-tier starter, some projections suggest he could command a deal in the range of two years for $40 million ($20 million AAV), or even higher.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This discrepancy would likely force the Giants to utilize creative contract structures. They could backload the extension to keep the 2026 cap hit or create void years at the back of the contract, though; those are strategies that GM Joe Schoen prefers to avoid.

And while the Giants’ 2026 cap situation is tight, they have a projection of over $100 million in available 2027 cap space.

Can The Giants Afford To Lose Eluemunor?

Beyond the financials, the Giants must weigh the risks of continuity versus youth. While fifth-round rookie Marcus Mbow has flashed potential as a swing tackle, he is still miles away from Eluemunor’s level of pass protection.

Furthermore, Eluemunor’s leadership and versatility make him a difficult piece to replace. However, he is not without flaws; he has led the team with 14 penalties (including nine false starts) in 2025, a flaw he has vowed to clean up.

Projecting Eluemunor’s Next Contract

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Considering his projected market value and the contracts recently signed by other comparable offensive linemen, Eluemunor’s deal could be in the ballpark of a three-year, $54 million contract.

A good contract to compare Eluemunor’s to would be Carolina Panthers RT Taylor Moton, who signed a two-year, $44M deal at the age of 31. Eluemunor could find himself near or at this price tag.

Jermaine Eluemunor Projected Contract: