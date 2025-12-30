For a New York Giants team that has spent the better part of the last decade failing to build a high-powered offense, the 2026 offseason represents a critical turning point in their rebuilding efforts.

With rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart showing flashes of stardom despite a thinned-out depth chart, the front office is now tasked with providing him the support needed to transition from a developmental prospect to a top-tier starter.

Giants Draft AZSU WR Jordyn Tyson 2nd Overall In PFF Mock Draft

In this latest 2026 mock draft from PFF’s Dalton Wasserman, the New York Giants prioritize surrounding Dart with talent by selecting Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the second overall pick.

“While the Giants’ head-coaching situation remains a question mark, the franchise’s goal should be to build around Jaxson Dart,” Wasserman wrote. “New York exits Week 17 ranked 30th in PFF receiving grade. Malik Nabers should return to full health in 2026, but the Giants need another dynamic weapon. Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, who finished his 2025 season with an 85.9 PFF receiving grade, should be an easy plug-and-play option alongside Nabers.”

In this mock, the Giants’ front office chooses to bypass other needs to secure a true WR1-caliber prospect. Tyson is widely regarded as the most polished pass-catcher in the class, known for dominating in contested-catch situations.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound wideout totaled 711 yards and eight touchdowns on 61 receptions as a redshirt junior this season across nine games. In a full 12-game slate in 2024, he put up 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was named First-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year for his breakout last season.

In 2025, Tyson significantly improved his ball security, recording only one drop on 97 targets.

The Giants Need More Playmaking Talent

The addition of Tyson is designed to create one of the most lethal young receiving duos in the NFL alongside Malik Nabers. With Nabers returning from a significant injury, Tyson provides both an immediate insurance policy and a long-term vertical threat that the Giants’ offense has lacked.

The Giants also might have another hole opening up in the receiving corps with Wan’Dale Robinson set to hit free agency this offseason. If Robinson walks, the team’s need for a playmaker will only be exacerbated, which could cause them to target Tyson or another wide receiver with their first-round pick.

The decision to draft Tyson would signal a full commitment to Dart’s development, effectively giving him a “fully loaded” arsenal to jumpstart the passing game, whether the team is able to re-sign Robinson or not.

Tyson would also reunite with the Giants’ sensational young running back Cam Skattebo, who is on injured reserve after suffering a significant injury in Week 8. Skattebo was a teammate of Tyson’s at AZSU last season. Prior to his injury, Skattebo proved to be a rising star with seven combined touchdowns across eight games to begin his career.

Will Tyson’s Injuries Be A Red Flag?

Despite his sky-high ceiling, the selection of Tyson does not come without risk, as his injury history at both Colorado and Arizona State remains a primary concern for scouts. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2022, missed most of 2023, and dealt with a hamstring injury during the latter half of the 2025 season.

However, his elite production—headlined by his ability to create space and his reliable hands—makes him a top prospect for the Giants to consider with their first-round pick.

By pairing Tyson with Dart, the Giants hope to have finally solved their decade-long search for a consistent, high-powered offensive identity.