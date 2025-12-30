The road to Canton officially reached its final turn this morning as the Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled the 15 Modern-Era finalists for the Class of 2026. Highlighting a group brimming with gridiron greatness, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has once again secured his place on the final ballot, moving one step closer to joining his brother, Peyton, in the hallowed halls of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Announced on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, the list sets the stage for a high-stakes debate among selectors, as Manning faces off against a powerhouse field of first-time eligibles and returning legends in what many are calling one of the most decorated finalist classes in the history of the sport.

Giants Legend Eli Manning Named A HOF Finalist

Credit: Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eli Manning has reached another milestone on his path to Canton, having been officially named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

This marks Manning’s second consecutive year as a finalist, placing him among the 15 Modern-Era candidates who will be considered for the sport’s highest honor during the selection committee’s annual meeting in February.

Manning is joined on this year’s prestigious list by other legendary figures, including first-time eligible stars like Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, and Frank Gore, setting the stage for one of the most competitive induction classes in recent memory.

Big Game Eli Manning Has A Hall Of Fame Resume

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Manning’s candidacy is defined by his remarkable big-game pedigree and his role as the cornerstone of the New York Giants for 16 seasons. His resume is highlighted by two Super Bowl victories (XLII and XLVI), both of which saw him earn Super Bowl MVP honors after orchestrating game-winning drives against the New England Patriots dynasty.

Beyond the rings, Manning’s durability remains a key part of his legacy; he started 210 consecutive regular-season games, never missing a start due to injury. Upon his retirement, he ranked in the top 10 in NFL history for both career passing yards (57,023) and passing touchdowns (366).

Will Eli Get In This Time?

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As the selection process moves toward its conclusion, Manning’s fate will be decided by the 50-member Selection Committee just before Super Bowl LX. Last year, the committee decided Manning was not worthy of a first-ballot induction.

To earn enshrinement, he must receive at least 80% of the vote during a meeting that will also consider iconic non-player finalists like former coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

Should Manning be selected, he would join his brother Peyton in the Hall of Fame, further cementing the Manning family’s unprecedented impact on the history of the NFL.

Whether Manning receives the call to Canton this year or in the near future, his candidacy will undoubtedly remain one of the most debated in the history of the Hall of Fame.

Critics often point to his career .500 regular-season record and lack of All-Pro selections, but for the Giants faithful and Manning’s supporters, his legacy is defined by “The Helmet Catch,” the sideline strike to Mario Manningham, and a rare ability to conquer the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

The world will find out if these legendary post-season moments are enough to secure his immortality on February 5, 2026, when the final class is officially revealed during the NFL Honors broadcast from San Francisco.