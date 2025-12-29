On a Sunday otherwise defined by draft-order debates, New York Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson earned himself a major payraise. By racking up 113 yards on 11 receptions in the Giants’ 34-10 win over the Raiders, Robinson officially eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career — a threshold that should help him earn a massive payday this offseason.

Robinson’s breakout has officially transitioned him from a “versatile gadget player” to a high-volume asset with a skyrocketing price tag. As he approaches free agency, the Giants must decide if they can afford to keep their slot receiver, or if his career year has effectively priced him out of a Big Blue uniform.

Wan’Dale Robinson Made Short King History With His 1,000-Yard Season

Wan’Dale Robinson solidified his place in the NFL record books this past Sunday during the Giants’ 34-10 win over the Raiders. By racking up 113 yards on 11 receptions, Robinson eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career, currently sitting at 1,014 yards with one game left to play.

Standing at just 5-foot-8, Robinson officially became the shortest wide receiver in NFL history to record a 1,000-yard season, surpassing the previous benchmarks set by players like 5-foot-9 Wes Welker.

It is a triumphant milestone for the former second-round pick, who has successfully overcome a 2022 ACL tear to become the most reliable target for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Can The Giants Afford To Extend Robinson?

However, Robinson’s career year comes at a complicated time for the Giants’ front office. As he enters the final year of his rookie contract, his breakout performance has significantly boosted his projected market value just as he prepares to hit unrestricted free agency this March.

Spotrac now projects Robinson’s market value to land between $15M and $17M per year, sparked by the four-year, $53 million extension signed by Buffalo’s Khalil Shakir. However, Shakir never had a 1,000-yard receiving season at the time of signing his deal, so Robinson’s could easily exceed this projection.

In fact, Robinson’s deal could be more similar to that of Christian Kirk, who also never totaled a 1,000-yard receiving season prior to signing his $18M per-year contract in 2022, but had effectively set the standard of pay for elite slot production.

While Robinson has expressed a desire to stay, he recently noted that he is letting his agents “handle the business part,” signaling that he won’t be taking a hometown discount after proving he can produce at a high level both in the slot and on the outside.

Extend Robinson? A $15M+ Question

For general manager Joe Schoen, the dilemma is whether the Giants can afford to tie up roughly $18 million annually in a “slot-plus” receiver when they already have Malik Nabers eventually heading toward a market-resetting extension.

With the Giants currently projected to have roughly $17M in 2026 cap space, re-signing Robinson would likely consume the majority of their available funds.

While his chemistry with Jaxson Dart is undeniable, the team must decide if Robinson is a foundational piece worth a top-tier salary or if his historic 1,000-yard season has effectively priced him out of New York’s long-term rebuilding plans.