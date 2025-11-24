The New York Giants are enjoying the emergence of fourth-year slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. The 2022 second-round pick is playing his best football, while also playing in the final year of his rookie contract.

Set to earn a new deal this offseason, Robinson is looking like a player that the Giants will want to keep — if they can afford his new price tag.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Wan’Dale Robinson could earn himself a massive payday this offseason

So far this season, Robinson has totaled 66 receptions for a career-high 794 yards and three touchdowns. His 66.2 average yards per game smashes his previous career high of 41.4, which he set last season.

Robinson has been a difference-maker in the Giants’ offense, stepping up big in the absence of Malik Nabers and establishing himself as the team’s leading pass catcher.

In a contract year, Robinson is proving his worth and earning himself a massive payday — one that could exceed the Giants’ budget.

Should the Giants sign Robinson to such a lucrative extension?

Signing Robinson to a $12-15 million annual deal would be a no-brainer — if it weren’t for Darius Slayton’s contract.

The Giants signed Slayton to a three-year deal paying $12 million per season just last offseason, and that has turned out to be a pricey mistake. Slayton was moved down the depth chart, resulting in less production and impact, and making it so that he cannot live up to the expectations of his contract.

There is a risk of something similar happening to Robinson. Big Blue could potentially extend him, paying him in the $12-15 million (or greater) range for an annual salary. However, they are also seemingly in the market to draft a wide receiver this offseason, potentially in the first round, which would consequently relegate Robinson to third on the depth chart.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

It would be tough for the Giants to justify paying such a significant salary to the third receiver on the depth chart. Especially when considering WR3 (Robinson) and WR4 (Slayton) would make between $20-30 million annually combined.

Nevertheless, there will be an argument for paying Robinson regardless. He is a talented, homegrown player who has stepped up big in critical situations this season. Plus, with Malik Nabers recovering from an ACL injury, having proven depth and insurance at wide receiver would be ideal.

Ultimately, whether or not Robinson gets that contract from the Giants or from another team will depend on what else New York plans to do at the wide receiver position this offseason.