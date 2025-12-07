The New York Giants will have some big decisions to make this offseason with several of their most important players being impending free agents.

Among those set to hit the open market this spring is rising star wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Wan’Dale Robinson is earning a massive payday

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Robinson has had a breakout 2025 campaign, establishing himself as a critical member of the Giants’ offense. However, that same breakout is also establishing him as one of the best and most valuable impending free agents.

According to Spotrac, Robinson has a projected market value of a $15 million per-season contract. They project a four-year, $60 deal for Robinson.

This season, Robinson has set a new career high with 828 receiving yards on 73 receptions with three touchdowns. With Malik Nabers injured, Robinson has emerged as the team’s top receiving threat.

But a $15 million salary is no small price to pay. The Giants will need to determine whether or not it is financially feasible to pay Robinson such a salary to be their No. 2, or potentially No. 3 receiver in 2025.

Can the Giants justify paying Robinson?

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nabers is WR1 for the Giants. Robinson is their WR2, but that could change. The Giants are speculated to be interested in upgrading at wide receiver this offseason, potentially drafting a playmaker in the first round.

In that scenario, Robinson would then be the team’s projected WR3. Could they justify paying a WR3 $15 million per season?

Additionally, the Giants are already paying a wide receiver WR2 money. They signed Darius Slayton to a three-year, $36 million contract last offseason. That deal has aged poorly, and there is a fear that a Robinson deal could suffer a similar fate.

While Robinson has developed into a quality contributor for the Giants, he might not be able to match the expectations of his next contract if he isn’t the team’s primary receiving threat.

Robinson will have many suitors in free agency, and the Giants will need to contemplate whether or not they can outbid the rest of the market.