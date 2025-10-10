The Giants have a new RB1 and he’s bringing unparalleled energy

Every once in a while, a rookie comes along who doesn’t just play well — he changes the temperature of a team. On Thursday night, the New York Giants found that player in Cam Skattebo.

Under the bright lights against the Philadelphia Eagles, Skattebo didn’t just run the football. He set a tone, carried an attitude, and made it clear that the Giants may have found their next offensive heartbeat.

A rookie performance that turned heads

Skattebo’s stat line speaks for itself. Nineteen carries, 98 yards, three touchdowns, and 5.2 yards per attempt. It was the kind of performance that makes everyone in the stadium take notice, from the fans in the nosebleeds to the veterans on the sideline.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Every time Skattebo touched the ball, it felt like something was about to happen. His runs weren’t always clean or open — in fact, many came from broken plays — but his refusal to go down made him impossible to ignore. He lowered his shoulder, bounced off tacklers, and churned through contact like he was running through cement.

Energy that radiates through the team

There’s a visible difference when Skattebo is on the field. The offensive line blocks longer. The receivers sprint harder to finish plays. Even the defense seems to feed off his effort. He plays with a kind of reckless confidence that ignites everyone around him.

“Plays with his head on fire” is how most would describe him, and it’s hard to argue. Skattebo runs every snap as if it’s his last. For a Giants team that’s struggled to find identity and passion since the Saquon Barkley era ended, the rookie has brought both in an instant.

It’s not just the numbers — it’s the emotion behind them. When he barrels through defenders, you can feel the momentum shift. The sideline comes alive. He’s that rare kind of player who can lift an entire franchise by sheer force of will.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Finding the right balance going forward

As impressive as Skattebo’s breakout has been, the Giants have to be careful. Running backs who play with that kind of physicality tend to take a beating over time. Tyrone Tracy may not have Skattebo’s electricity, but keeping a healthy rotation will be crucial to sustain his impact over a long season.

That balance will help preserve what makes Skattebo special — his explosiveness and aggression. The Giants can’t afford to wear him down by midseason, not when he’s quickly becoming their offensive centerpiece.

The start of something real

Every franchise dreams of drafting a player who can flip its energy overnight. Skattebo did that in just five games. His performance against the Eagles was more than just a big night on the stat sheet. It was a statement — one that said the Giants finally have a new weapon, one who runs angry, plays with pride, and gives this team an edge it’s been missing for far too long.