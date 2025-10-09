Giants 34, Eagles 17: Good news and great news from a dominant Prime Time win

For the first time in a decade, the New York Giants walked off the field on a Thursday night as winners. It wasn’t just a victory — it was a statement. Against the defending NFC champions, the Giants finally looked like a team with direction, poise, and something to believe in.

Their 34–17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles felt like a turning point, one that showcased the promise of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and the energy of a young, hungry roster ready to change the narrative.

Jaxson Dart delivers his breakout performance

When the lights come on, some players shrink. Jaxson Dart didn’t. The 22-year-old quarterback turned in his best performance as a pro, completing 17 of 25 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown while adding 58 rushing yards and another score.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

His 19-yard touchdown run in the first quarter set the tone, a decisive sprint through a collapsing pocket that showed both courage and confidence. Dart wasn’t just managing the game; he was commanding it. He played with a mix of control and instinct that made it clear he belongs at this level.

It’s not easy to stand tall against a defense as aggressive as Philadelphia’s, but Dart handled the moment like a veteran. Every time the Eagles tried to pressure him, he found a way to escape and make something happen.

Cam Skattebo powers the ground game

Of course, Dart had plenty of help from his rookie running back, Cam Skattebo, who turned the game into his personal highlight reel. The first-year back carried the ball 19 times for 98 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.2 yards per carry.

Skattebo’s running style is fearless. He hits holes with the force of a battering ram but still finds ways to bounce outside when the defense collapses. His third touchdown, a goal-line plunge through two defenders, sealed the Giants’ momentum and symbolized the team’s grit.

For a franchise that’s struggled to find consistency at running back since the departure of Saquon Barkley, Skattebo’s emergence is exactly what they’ve needed. He runs angry, and that energy seems to be contagious.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Playmakers step up in the passing game

The Giants’ receiving corps entered the game banged up and thin on proven options, but they made it work. Wan’Dale Robinson led the way with six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown, using his quickness to create separation and keep the chains moving.

Then came Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who just a week ago was on the practice squad. He caught four passes for 55 yards and made several crucial plays to extend drives. For a player trying to carve out a role in the offense, this performance couldn’t have come at a better time.

The defense finally looked like a Giants defense

It wasn’t just the offense that stole the show. The defense came alive in a way that fans haven’t seen in years. Brian Burns led the charge with two sacks, two tackles for loss, and seven total tackles, consistently wreaking havoc in the Eagles’ backfield.

Every level of the defense seemed more energized and disciplined. The secondary tackled well in space, the linebackers filled their gaps, and the pass rush never stopped coming. The Giants looked fast, confident, and fully bought in.

A win that changes the temperature

This victory was more than just a win; it was a release. For a team that’s spent years searching for rhythm and identity, Thursday night felt like the start of something real.

The Giants snapped a decade-long drought on Thursday Night Football, but more importantly, they reminded everyone what they’re capable of when the pieces click. With momentum finally on their side, they’ll head to Denver on October 19 looking to build on a performance that could reshape their season.