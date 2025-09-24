Giants’ Jaxson Dart is being blessed with one major offensive upgrade

The New York Giants are turning the page at quarterback. Rookie Jaxson Dart will make his first NFL start in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that could shape the team’s future as much as its present. For a franchise that has spent years searching for stability under center, this debut feels different — not only because of Dart’s talent, but because of the protection he’ll have around him.

Andrew Thomas gives Dart an immediate edge

Timing couldn’t be better for Dart, as the Giants finally got their cornerstone left tackle Andrew Thomas back on the field in Week 3. Thomas, who missed the first two games while finishing his rehab from a serious Lisfranc injury last season, played limited snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs but looked every bit the Pro Bowl-caliber lineman the Giants desperately needed.

In just over a dozen pass-blocking snaps, Thomas didn’t allow a single pressure, keeping star pass rusher Chris Jones completely neutralized. That performance was a reminder of why he’s regarded as one of the best blind-side protectors in football, and it sets the stage for him to return as a full-time starter in Week 4.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For a rookie quarterback stepping into the fire against one of the league’s premier defenses, having Thomas anchoring the left side is invaluable.

A stabilizing duo at tackle

Thomas isn’t the only reason for optimism. Veteran right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has quietly been excellent this season, allowing just one pressure on 42 pass-blocking snaps against Kansas City. Playing in a contract year, Eluemunor has shown the consistency and toughness that make him a reliable option opposite Thomas.

Together, the two give Dart something that young Giants quarterbacks of the past rarely enjoyed: stability on the edge. While the interior of the offensive line remains a concern, Dart at least has bookend tackles who can keep him upright long enough to work through progressions and trust the pocket.

Facing a stiff test against the Chargers

Dart’s first assignment won’t be easy. The Chargers boast one of the NFL’s most feared defenses, with talent at every level capable of disrupting an inexperienced quarterback. The pass rush will test both Thomas and Eluemunor early and often, and the Giants’ shaky interior will have to hold its ground against inside pressure.

Still, the presence of Thomas changes the calculus. With his blind side protected, Dart can focus more on decision-making than survival — a luxury not all rookies enjoy in their first start.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Malik Nabers completes the picture

Protection is only part of the equation. Dart also has a true playmaker at wide receiver in Malik Nabers, the team’s 2024 first-round pick who has already shown the ability to win downfield and create separation against top corners. Having both a reliable target and a trusted left tackle gives Dart a better foundation than many Giants quarterbacks before him, who were often thrown into chaos without adequate support.

A chance to reset the future

For the Giants, Dart’s debut represents more than just another quarterback experiment. It’s a test of whether the team’s recent investments — in Thomas, in Eluemunor, and in Nabers — can finally provide the environment a young quarterback needs to succeed.

The offensive line is far from perfect, but with Andrew Thomas back and looking dominant, Jaxson Dart begins his career with a fighting chance. And for the Giants, that’s more than they’ve been able to say in a long time.