For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the New York Giants possess an offensive line that isn’t an active liability. A cornerstone of that long-awaited stability has been right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, whose two-year, $14 million bargain deal from the 2024 offseason is about to expire.

At 31 years old, Eluemunor is looking for perhaps the last big payday of his career, and the Giants are facing a franchise-altering decision: pay a premium to keep the band together, or risk plunging back into the offensive line abyss.

Eluemunor’s 2025 campaign has been a testament to reliability. He is a workhorse, logging 897 offensive snaps and posting an impressive 97.8 pass-blocking efficiency rating, via PFF.

In a league starved for quality tackle play, a lineman who allows just four sacks and a total of 18 pressures (4 sacks, 3 hits, 11 hurries) over the course of a season is a precious commodity. His 73.5 pass-blocking grade further solidifies his status as a dependable protector on the edge. While his run-blocking left something to be desired with a 52.9 grade, his value as a pass-protector in a passing league is undeniable.

The Price of Protection

Good starting tackles are a luxury, and Eluemunor knows it. His camp will likely be aiming for a contract that reflects his importance to the team’s success. Two realistic scenarios are emerging for his next deal:

The High-AAV Option: A two-year, $40 million deal that pays him $20 million per season. This maximizes his short-term earnings while allowing him to hit the market again at 33.

A that pays him $20 million per season. This maximizes his short-term earnings while allowing him to hit the market again at 33. The Security Option: A three-year, $50 million deal ($16.67 million AAV) that offers more guaranteed money and an extra year of security. The Giants would likely structure this with an out after the second season, minimizing dead money if his play declines.

The choice for Eluemunor comes down to betting on himself for a higher annual salary or taking the safety of an extra year. For the Giants, it’s about balancing the books while keeping a critical piece of their offense intact.

Cap Gymnastics and a GM on the Hot Seat

The Giants’ salary cap situation adds another layer of complexity. With only about $17 million in projected space for 2026 but a massive $113 million opening up in 2027, any substantial contract for Eluemunor will need to be creatively structured. The team would almost certainly have to backload the deal, pushing the bulk of the cap hit into 2027 to fit him under the tight 2026 ceiling.

Complicating matters further is the uncertain future of general manager Joe Schoen. With his seat hotter than ever, there’s a real possibility that a new regime could be making this pivotal decision. A new GM might have a different philosophy on paying aging linemen, adding another variable to an already high-stakes negotiation.

Ultimately, the Giants have spent a decade trying to fix their offensive line. Now that they finally have a functional unit, letting a key starter like Eluemunor walk over a few million dollars would be a massive step backward.

Another team could easily blow them out of the water with a massive offer, but the Giants must recognize that in today’s NFL, you have to pay to protect your quarterback. Continuity comes at a cost, and it’s one the Giants should be willing to bear.