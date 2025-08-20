Giants have ‘a lot to like’ about their promising rookie offensive tackle

The New York Giants have seen promising early returns from their rookie draft class. First-rounders Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter have received the majority of the attention for their impressive debuts, but fifth-round offensive lineman Marcus Mbow is quietly becoming one of the Giants’ most promising youngsters.

The Giants see a lot of potential in Marcus Mbow

Mbow has been stellar to kick off the preseason. Through two preseason games, Mbow has surrendered only three pressures with one hurry and zero sacks across 68 pass-blocking snaps while playing both left and right tackle.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Giants’ offensive line has looked much-improved this summer, and Mbow has played an integral role in its overnight transformation — as has offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.

Bricillo has earned his reputation in the NFL as a quality developer of offensive linemen. He has an eye for talent in the trenches and offered high praise for Mbow recently (h/t @clt_ny on X).

“Mbow is smart, he’s versatile, he’s got great feet, he has pride, and the fact that he wants to be good, which is a good motivator,” Bricillo told the media. “He’s also a rookie… a lot to like. Young player, he’s got a lot of potential.”

Mbow has seen work on both sides of the line

The Giants have struggled to find quality depth on the offensive line for years. But now, Mbow might be able to fix that weakness, filling in at both left tackle and right tackle.

Credit: Tariq Zehawi/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

He has been taking first-team reps at both positions this summer and seeing action during the preseason on both sides of the line. Bricillo explained the development tactic to the media.

“It’s just how things kind of worked out, just get an opportunity to evaluate him over there. He played primarily in his career at right side, so he’s played plenty of practice reps at left, but games are different.”

This preseason, Mbow has played 50 snaps at left tackle and 43 at right tackle. He is listed on the Giants’ unofficial depth chart as the second-string right tackle and figures to fill in there if need be, but having the versatility to play on either side of the line is crucial.