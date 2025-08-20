Giants teammates ‘cling to’ Jaxson Dart and his aura, says assistant GM

There is an incredible amount of excitement surrounding New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart has turned in back-to-back impressive performances in this preseason, instilling confidence in fans and sparking speculation about how soon the Ole Miss product will take over as Big Blue’s starter.

The Giants’ front office, coaching staff, and player personnel have all been ranting and raving about this kid, his leadership, and his “aura.” Assistant general manager Brandon Brown is the latest to chime in.

Giants assistant GM says “guys cling to” Jaxson Dart

Brown spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday afternoon and shared some insight into the team’s feelings toward Dart and his leadership.

“Guys cling to him,” Brown told the media (h/t Jared Schwartz of The New York Post). “He’s got a kind of swagger and aura and element to him. He’s the everyman — he can connect with the skill guys, the linemen, the receivers, the DBs. It doesn’t matter — old, young, vet — he’s got that cool way about him that guys cling to.”

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These comments from Brown come just days after starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor expressed a similar sentiment.

“He had like a certain aura about him… He’s a tough guy, sometimes he has to take hits when he’s running down field but he gets back up and gets all hyped up and as an offensive lineman, you build off that when you see your quarterback running down field and taking a hit and getting back up and acting like it wasn’t really anything when you know he probably felt it. He’s a really good player,” Eluemunor told the media.

Dart’s connection with his teammates has been evident. He and fellow rookie RB Cam Skattebo have developed a strong friendship, as well as second-year TE Theo Johnson.

The team is gravitating toward Dart — a crucial step toward building chemistry that should help the roster buy-in on the future franchise quarterback.

Dart has been impressive this summer

Dart has brought energy to Big Blue’s locker room and practice fields. The rookie has been a complete playmaker in the preseason, going 26-of-35 passing for 291 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions with a 117.7 passer rating. He has also added one touchdown rushing.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

He might not see a lot of playing time in the regular season as Russell Wilson takes the mantle as the Giants’ starting quarterback. However, when Dart’s time comes, he will be ready for the challenge, and he will have his teammates to back him up.