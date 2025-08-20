Giants’ electric rookie running back could return in the nick of time

The New York Giants drafted Arizona State standout Cam Skattebo in the fourth round, hoping they unearthed a hidden gem.

Skattebo’s collegiate résumé was nothing short of staggering, highlighted by his bruising style and ability to contribute in multiple phases.

Last season alone, he rushed for 1,712 yards with 21 touchdowns and added 543 receiving yards with three more scores through the air.

That kind of production doesn’t come easy, especially in a conference filled with athletic defenses and disruptive fronts.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The workload red flag

For all his success, Skattebo enters the league with heavy mileage, having logged 711 rushing attempts during his college career.

That kind of workload is concerning, as running backs with significant tread on their legs often decline earlier than expected in the NFL.

Think of it like buying a used sports car — flashy and powerful, but already carrying serious wear beneath the hood.

The Giants are well aware of this reality, which is why his usage in training camp has been carefully monitored.

Hamstring setback creates early uncertainty

Training camp wasn’t kind to Skattebo, as he battled a nagging hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for extended stretches.

On Tuesday, he finally returned to practice, though his work was limited and he didn’t participate in full team drills.

The Giants are holding out hope he’ll be fully available for Week 1, but soft-tissue injuries are notoriously tricky to manage.

For a rookie needing reps to build chemistry and confidence, every missed practice snap represents lost developmental ground.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitting into the Giants’ offensive plans

At full strength, Skattebo has the traits to carve out a meaningful role, especially as a versatile third-down option.

His compact build, low center of gravity, and relentless running style make him extremely difficult to bring down in space.

He’s also an underrated pass-catcher, offering Daniel Jones a safety valve when pressure forces quick decisions in the passing game.

Tyrone Tracy currently holds the starting role, but Skattebo’s unique skillset allows him to complement rather than compete outright.

Why patience could pay off

It seems increasingly likely Skattebo’s rookie season will begin in a specialized role, giving him time to fully regain form.

That might not excite fans looking for immediate impact, but the long-term benefit could outweigh the early frustration of slow usage.

The Giants’ offensive staff has a reputation for maximizing situational talent, and Skattebo fits the mold of a rotational difference-maker.

If he stays healthy, he could gradually expand his responsibilities and eventually emerge as one of the draft’s quiet steals.