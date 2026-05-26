The New York Giants do not need to panic about Andrew Thomas in May. But they also cannot pretend his foot and shoulder injury maintenance is just background noise.

Thomas is still the best offensive lineman on the roster, and he is the one who gives this offense real stability. But if John Harbaugh’s entire plan is built around a tougher, heavier, more physical identity, then ideally, the left tackle spot won’t become a weekly management issue by training camp. The Giants need Thomas to be healthy this season.

Andrew Thomas is having his workload managed this spring

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It’s only OTAs, and Thomas is already dealing with injuries that are keeping him out of practice. Harbaugh said Thomas will get maintenance days because of foot and shoulder issues. Thomas called his shoulder a “lingering” injury but said he thinks it’s “in a good place.”

CBS Sports also noted, citing Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, that Thomas was limited at Thursday’s practice while dealing with the same foot and shoulder concerns.

Thomas is still playing at an elite level

Thomas remains excellent when he is on the field. PFF graded Thomas at 90.3 overall in 2025, fourth among 89 qualified offensive tackles. His 87.2 pass-blocking grade ranked third at the position, and PFF credited him with only one sack allowed across 802 offensive snaps.

Jaxson Dart needs clean pockets. Cam Skattebo and the run game need the front to come together. Francis Mauigoa is trying to settle into guard. None of that gets easier if Thomas is not fully available by training camp in July.

The Giants cannot afford a summer-long question

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Spring maintenance days are not automatically a problem. Veteran players get managed as teams are careful in May. Harbaugh would be careless if he pushed Thomas through unnecessary work while the team is still in shorts.

But there is a difference between smart management and a concern that lingers. Thomas has dealt with too many injuries in recent years for the Giants to ignore the context. He has played 29 games over the past three seasons, missing 22 games due to injuries in that span.

This offense has enough moving pieces already with a new coaching staff and playbook, as well as changing personnel. The Giants need continuity, especially on the offensive line. Having Thomas healthy and practicing this summer will be critical.

Harbaugh’s identity depends on the front

Harbaugh is trying to make the Giants more physical up front. That means the offensive line is not just a position group; it is the foundation of the team’s entire identity.

The offensive line is the heartbeat of what Harbaugh wants this team to become. Thomas is the steadiest beat they have. If he is fully healthy, the Giants can build around him and let the rest of the line settle. If he is still being managed heavily heading into training camp, the picture gets much less comfortable.

That does not make Thomas unreliable. It makes him important enough that every maintenance day is worth tracking. The Giants need this to stay boring. A few controlled spring practices are fine. A limited left tackle by August would be something else entirely.