Giants’ defensive line is set to put an end to a 15-year drought in 2025

The New York Giants have not had multiple players with double-digit sacks in a single season since Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora in 2010. That drought should come to an end in 2025.

According to Dan Salamone of Giants.com, only seven times in franchise history since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 have the Giants had multiple players total double-digit sacks. The most recent time was in 2010 when Tuck and Umenyiora both posted 11.5 sacks.

Credit: (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Big Blue should have at least two defenders with double-digit sacks in 2025

Entering 2025, the Giants have built one of the best defensive lines in the NFL on paper. This season, the quartet of DT Dexter Lawrence and EDGEs Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter could put up monstrous sack totals.

It has been 14 seasons since two Giants defenders have posted double-digit sacks, but that drought is set to end in 2025.

It nearly ended in 2024. Lawrence had 9.0 sacks through 12 games before a season-ending injury put a stop to his dominance. Burns finished the year with 8.5 sacks.

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through the first 10 games of last season, three Giants were on pace for double-digit sacks: Lawrence (9.0), Burns (6.0), and Azeez Ojulari (6.0).

However, injuries got in the way, as well as the Giants’ lack of quality, which had them playing from behind throughout the season, resulting in them facing the third-fewest pass attempts in the league, minimizing their opportunities to total sacks.

Lawrence has been among the league’s best defenders and pass rushers over the last few seasons. Thibodeaux crossed double-digit sacks (11.5) in 2023, and Burns did the same in 2022 as a member of the Carolina Panthers (12.5). Carter totaled 12.0 sacks for Penn State last season.

This Giants defense has elite potential and should see more than one defender cross the 10-sack threshold.