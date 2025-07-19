Giants’ 1st round corner could have a third-year breakout

The New York Giants once viewed Deonte Banks as a foundational piece in their secondary when they drafted him out of Maryland in 2023.

As a rookie, Banks flashed moments of high-level talent, often matching up against elite receivers without shying away from pressure.

His raw athleticism popped off the screen, and early struggles were expected as part of his learning curve at the NFL level.

But in 2024, instead of progressing, Banks regressed—both in technique and confidence—raising concerns about his long-term upside.

Now entering a crucial third year, Banks must reset, and the Giants are banking on a new supporting cast to help him do it.

2024 exposed mechanical flaws and decision-making issues

Banks logged 788 defensive snaps in his second season, but the production didn’t match the volume he was trusted with.

He allowed 689 yards and six touchdowns in coverage while breaking up just eight passes, many of which came too late in plays.

The most troubling trend was his inability to turn his head and locate the football, often trailing receivers without disrupting the catch.

Despite his elite athletic traits, Banks struggled to translate speed and physicality into consistent technique on the outside.

His footwork looked rushed, and his anticipation wasn’t sharp enough to compensate for late reactions in press coverage.

New defensive structure could help simplify his responsibilities

The Giants made a change at defensive coordinator this offseason, a move that could benefit Banks more than any other defender.

The previous scheme was aggressive but left corners isolated in one-on-one matchups with minimal safety help over the top.

Combine that with the departure of Xavier McKinney, and the secondary was left without an experienced voice to guide the group.

Banks was often asked to shadow top receivers without much support, and it exposed some of the holes in his game.

With a more disciplined scheme in 2025, he’ll have a better chance to play to his strengths while refining his technique.

Paulson Adebo brings leadership and stability to the cornerback room

To reinforce the secondary, the Giants handed Paulson Adebo a three-year, $54 million deal to anchor one side of the field.

Adebo’s experience and maturity should allow the staff to slide Banks into more favorable matchups against WR2s and WR3s.

That shift alone could boost Banks’ confidence and give him cleaner reps that allow him to focus on mechanics over survival.

Having a steady CB1 like Adebo also gives the defense a stronger identity, and Banks could benefit from that example.

It’s not unlike learning how to swim in open water—putting Banks closer to shore for now could save him from sinking.

2025 is pivotal before fifth-year option decisions loom

The Giants still believe in Banks’ long-term talent, but they also know the clock is ticking on his rookie contract.

With his fifth-year option decision due next offseason, 2025 will serve as a referendum on his developmental arc.

If Banks can clean up the mental lapses and return to the physical brand of football that defined his rookie year, he’ll rebound.

But if the struggles persist, New York may be forced to reassess whether he’s a long-term starter or a rotational player.

For now, the tools are still there—it’s up to Banks and the new defensive staff to finally put them together.