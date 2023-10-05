Giants’ Daniel Jones shredded by anonymous coaches

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been under fire this week following a disastrous performance in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Jones was constantly under pressure from the Seahawks’ pass rush as Seattle set a new franchise record by totaling 11 sacks in the contest.

While the poor performance of his offensive line clearly affected Jones, the quarterback did not do himself any favors. He turned the ball over twice; once a pick-six and the other a fumble that set the Seahawks up in the red zone for an easy seven points.

Jones is facing criticism for the way he played in Week 4 and for the way he has played all season long. Recently, anonymous NFL coaches spoke with Mike Sando of The Athletic, shredding Jones apart as they weigh in on his recent performances.

Anonymous coaches shred Daniel Jones

After signing a four-year, $160 million contract this offseason, Jones is in the fifth season of his career. He entered the season firmly established as the team’s franchise quarterback of the future. However, that label is now in question as Jones’ poor performances have the team firmly placed in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes.

In the opinion of one anonymous coach, Jones doesn’t look much like a seasoned NFL veteran. Rather, he looks like a quarterback playing with training wheels on.

“It’s very noticeable how little they make him play like an NFL quarterback. He has the easiest reads and the easiest concepts, and still he does not throw the ball accurately. He doesn’t throw to the correct leverage, doesn’t throw the receivers open, just doesn’t do it. I’m giving you zero opinions. This is all the tape shows.” An anonymous defensive coach said to Mike Sando of The Athletic

According to this coach, the tape shows that Jones is asked only to make easy reads and throw easy passes, yet, he struggles to even do that. This is a pretty damning assessment of the Giants’ supposed franchise quarterback.

Even on the good plays, there is room for improvement

Even when Jones makes a good play, it’s seemingly not good enough. Jones’ best game of the season so far came in Week 2 as he led Big Blue to a comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals. The second half of that matchup was highlighted by two deep connections between Jones and rookie WR Jalin Hyatt.

Hyatt hauled in two receptions for 89 yards en route to the victory. The second of these two receptions was a 31-yard completion on the left sideline, a play that both Jones and Hyatt have received praise for making. However, one defensive coach feels that a better pass from Jones could have led to an even bigger gain downfield.

“The guy is open — just lay it up to him,” the defensive coach said of the pass to Hyatt. “He makes it a competitive jump-ball situation.”

The Giants’ offensive line is holding Jones back

Despite the many critical remarks made by these anonymous coaches, one did point out the situation in which Jones finds himself.

“I wouldn’t want to be playing quarterback for the Giants right now,” one offensive coach said to The Athletic.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants allowed a league-high 36 pressures in Week 4. Jones has been under constant pressure this season, creating an environment in which very few — if any — quarterbacks could find success.