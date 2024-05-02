Giants’ Daniel Jones brushes off rumors of being replaced

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made an ambitious but ultimately unsuccessful attempt to acquire the third overall pick and draft UNC quarterback Drake Maye, aiming to replace Daniel Jones. Despite their failure to secure Maye, the Giants may still be planning to part ways with Jones after the 2024 season when they can opt out of his hefty contract.

Daniel Jones’ Rocky Tenure With The Giants

Although many argue that the Giants have not provided Jones with sufficient support over his five seasons, his performance has been inconsistent.

Some reference his 2022 season and one playoff game as an argument to justify his upside, but he only threw for 17 touchdowns and 3,642 yards during that season. He had a 3% turnover-worthy play percentage and was sacked 51 times.

In fact, 18.7% of pressures turned into sacks that season, and while the offensive line was bad, Jones managed to put together some decent performances but didn’t throw for three touchdowns or more in any game that year.

Last season, Jones hit a wall with the offensive line struggling and a lack of weapons at his disposal. In Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, he threw for just 104 yards and two interceptions, bouncing back in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones helped spark a comeback win against the Cardinals.

Still, the next few weeks saw him regress significantly, not throwing a touchdown the rest of the season until he eventually tore his ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt prowling the deeper portions of the field, he completed just two passes for 89 yards, 20+ yards downfield.

After selecting Malik Nabers in the draft, whom Jones has praised as a “dynamic player,” there is hope that the Giants’ passing game will improve.

Nonetheless, given the complexities of his contract and recent performance, Jones’s future as the Giants’ quarterback remains uncertain. He has expressed his focus on controlling what he can, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, amidst rumors about the draft and his potential competition with newly signed Drew Lock.

The Uncertain Future for Jones

Jones is well-regarded by his teammates and has shown flashes of competence, but his potential to lead a team to a Super Bowl victory is highly questioned. With significant financial implications tied to his contract, the Giants might look to release him to free up salary cap space for free agency or to reset with a new rookie quarterback.

There are also rumors that Jones could face competition from Drew Lock for the starting position, setting the stage for an intriguing battle given their contrasting financial situations. Giants fans will likely have to wait until the end of the 2024 season to see the definitive direction of the quarterback position. While there is a possibility that Jones could excel and prove his detractors wrong, his past performance suggests that this outcome is unlikely.