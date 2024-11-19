Giants could target intriguing dual-threat quarterback as bridge option in 2025

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are heading in a new direction at quarterback after benching Daniel Jones during the bye week. They will be in the market for a new franchise guy in the upcoming 2025 offseason after they release Jones and spark the dawn of a new era. However, there will be intense competition for a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning the Giants will need to plan to add quarterback talent in free agency, too.

The free-agent quarterback market will be thin

Quarterbacks are a scarce commodity in the NFL — especially good ones. The projected 2025 free agency class of quarterbacks is underwhelming, to say the least, with names such as Jacoby Brissett, Jameis Winston, and Andy Dalton being realistic bridge options to sign with the intention of also adding a rookie to develop behind. However, one bridge option might be enticing for his dynamic skill set and potential to ascend.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Justin Fields could be an intriguing bridge quarterback option for the Giants

Former first-round pick Justin Fields will be a free agent this offseason after the final year of his rookie contract expires. Fields was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason and looked like a quality starter during the early portion of the season. Despite leading the Black and Gold to a 4-2 record to start the season, head coach Mike Tomlin made the switch and placed veteran QB and future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson into the starting lineup.

With Wilson locking down the starting job, Fields’s future in Pittsburgh is in question and he could seek a starting opportunity elsewhere in the offseason — albeit on a likely cheap, short-term, “prove it” contract. The Giants could be the perfect team to sign him to such a deal.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Whichever rookie quarterback the Giants likely draft in the first round, there is no guarantee he will be ready to start and make an impact during his first season. Oftentimes, it takes a while for a rookie to acclimate to the professional level –sometimes more than a full season. Having a starting quarterback under contract who is capable of starting and winning games will be necessary for the Giants while they wait for their rookie to get ready to eventually take over.

Fields completed a career-high 66.3% of his passes, throwing for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns with only one interception through six starts this season. He also added 248 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Fields is a dual-threat quarterback and could still be considered an ascending talent at only 25 years old.

Sometimes a change of scenery is all that’s needed to unlock a quarterback’s talent — such as Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold. Perhaps Fields could be the next quarterback to have such a breakout. And perhaps Giants head coach Brian Daboll is the perfect man to spark that breakout (if he is still coaching in New York in 2025). Signing Fields on a cheap, short-term contract could be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Giants to consider in the upcoming offseason while they prepare to draft their next franchise quarterback.